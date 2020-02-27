OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Friday Catchall: Making laws meets full moon

Arizona Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, says the real work of legislation happens after the committee level, when budget work is under way. (Courier file)

Arizona Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, says the real work of legislation happens after the committee level, when budget work is under way. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 8:05 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• RUBBER MEETS ROAD — One of the lessons I learned this legislative session, assisting with HB 2036 — the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl bill, is that the making of laws is a strange, squirrelly process.

First, people who testify before a committee are unpredictable. They can say anything and not always what you would expect. For example, ironically, a mother testifying against HB 2036 told the Judiciary Committee she lost a son to fentanyl; she does not want the mandatory-sentencing proposal to put her other son away. Those testifying can also lie and you cannot correct them without being out of order.

Also, panelists whom you would think support your bill can change their minds when the official vote is at hand. That, I think, depends upon party alliances and the possibly conflicting bills they are sponsoring. If they might look hypocritical, they will flip.

Then we have the party favor. I have been told a bill can receive approval in committee, let’s say if the majority on the panel are of the same political party as the bill’s sponsor.

It sends the message of courtesy, but in the words of our very own Rep. Noel Campbell, committee approvals don’t “really mean anything.” He said that, adding “there’s no guarantee,” regarding HB 2284, which aims to preserve part of Prescott’s Granite Dells. The designation would come with $5.3 million of state money for the purchase of some Dells property for a regional park.

Apparently the Appropriations Committee’s approval of HB 2284 is far from an assurance that the bill will succeed.

The real work is ahead in budget negotiations, where Campbell’s gasoline tax legislation (HB 2899) also is facing an uncertain future. It is the one that would boost the price of gas at the pump by 6 cents, and up to 36 cents per gallon in 2023, for statewide road maintenance.

The bottom line is when the governor says “no tax increases on my watch,” and has veto power, lawmakers must cobble together enough votes to override Doug Ducey’s pen.

It happens, just not a lot.

• MOONING — I laughed myself silly Thursday when, after reading about how minor planets are named, I clicked on the dCourier.com story about a Prescott Valley man who was arrested late Wednesday for allegedly “mooning” another driver.

On the one hand, you can’t truly name a planet or a star after someone (you know, those late night TV commercials purporting the practice; the only official naming is done through the International Astronomical Union), but a lower planetary (ground-based) “moon” can be seen and have a name … and result in an arrest.

“So, why are you in here?”

“I got caught mooning someone.”

Speechless.

In the words of Clint Eastwood’s character to the judge in “Heartbreak Ridge” (1986): “Well, it seemed like the thing to do, sir.”

• WRONG WAY — The techies, engineers and car designers can design a car that will drive itself, but they can’t stop wrong-way crashes on the interstate or roadways? How about we stop making interesting devices and toys, and use the technology to save lives?!

• QUOTE — “Any system that values profit over human life is a very dangerous one indeed.” — Suzy Kassem, “Rise Up and Salute the Sun.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK(Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Gunhild Carling will perform at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. I grew up playing many instruments; she does it at the same time. Should be interesting (and, I hear, very good and entertaining).

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Editorial: Some politicians are allowing fentanyl dealers to keep killing our children
Friday Catchall: USS Granite Mountain, community still important
Editorial: Take action, support bill targeting fentanyl drug dealers
Fentanyl bill advances, but needs work to gain favor with lawmakers
Tougher punishments in fentanyl crimes hard sell in Legislature
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries