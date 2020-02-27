Friday Catchall: Making laws meets full moon

The Friday Catchall:

• RUBBER MEETS ROAD — One of the lessons I learned this legislative session, assisting with HB 2036 — the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl bill, is that the making of laws is a strange, squirrelly process.

First, people who testify before a committee are unpredictable. They can say anything and not always what you would expect. For example, ironically, a mother testifying against HB 2036 told the Judiciary Committee she lost a son to fentanyl; she does not want the mandatory-sentencing proposal to put her other son away. Those testifying can also lie and you cannot correct them without being out of order.

Also, panelists whom you would think support your bill can change their minds when the official vote is at hand. That, I think, depends upon party alliances and the possibly conflicting bills they are sponsoring. If they might look hypocritical, they will flip.

Then we have the party favor. I have been told a bill can receive approval in committee, let’s say if the majority on the panel are of the same political party as the bill’s sponsor.

It sends the message of courtesy, but in the words of our very own Rep. Noel Campbell, committee approvals don’t “really mean anything.” He said that, adding “there’s no guarantee,” regarding HB 2284, which aims to preserve part of Prescott’s Granite Dells. The designation would come with $5.3 million of state money for the purchase of some Dells property for a regional park.

Apparently the Appropriations Committee’s approval of HB 2284 is far from an assurance that the bill will succeed.

The real work is ahead in budget negotiations, where Campbell’s gasoline tax legislation (HB 2899) also is facing an uncertain future. It is the one that would boost the price of gas at the pump by 6 cents, and up to 36 cents per gallon in 2023, for statewide road maintenance.

The bottom line is when the governor says “no tax increases on my watch,” and has veto power, lawmakers must cobble together enough votes to override Doug Ducey’s pen.

It happens, just not a lot.

• MOONING — I laughed myself silly Thursday when, after reading about how minor planets are named, I clicked on the dCourier.com story about a Prescott Valley man who was arrested late Wednesday for allegedly “mooning” another driver.

On the one hand, you can’t truly name a planet or a star after someone (you know, those late night TV commercials purporting the practice; the only official naming is done through the International Astronomical Union), but a lower planetary (ground-based) “moon” can be seen and have a name … and result in an arrest.

“So, why are you in here?”

“I got caught mooning someone.”

Speechless.

In the words of Clint Eastwood’s character to the judge in “Heartbreak Ridge” (1986): “Well, it seemed like the thing to do, sir.”

• WRONG WAY — The techies, engineers and car designers can design a car that will drive itself, but they can’t stop wrong-way crashes on the interstate or roadways? How about we stop making interesting devices and toys, and use the technology to save lives?!

• QUOTE — “Any system that values profit over human life is a very dangerous one indeed.” — Suzy Kassem, “Rise Up and Salute the Sun.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Gunhild Carling will perform at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. I grew up playing many instruments; she does it at the same time. Should be interesting (and, I hear, very good and entertaining).

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.