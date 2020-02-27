Flores: Having trouble finding your equilibrium?

Greetings, Quad Cities. If you are like me and wondering when the coronavirus is going to break in the U.S., and simultaneously concerned about the impending election AND wondering how you’re going to get your laundry done, amid the flu and cold and allergy season that is upon us, while contemplating how much snow you may have to shovel before spring finally hits, you are not alone.

These days, listening to or watching the news is enough to make anyone panic. On one hand we are under a barrage of swimsuit ads, healthy diet App commercials and Instagram marketing, so intuitive it seems the moment you think of a new product or activity to investigate, it automatically shows up in your feed. On the other hand, thousands of humans across the globe are struggling to get to their countries, fighting for human rights and medical care and the CDC seems to maintain a constant stance of “We don’t know” and “You better be prepared for the worst.”

If you’re having trouble finding self-care equilibrium, rest assured that the globe right now and it’s inhabitants are struggling as well.

Here are some things you can do to calm your brain, take stock of your priorities and not only get through these dark days, but smile as well.

TAKE STOCK OF YOUR REALITY

Odds are, if you’re reading this here in Arizona, you are much safer than the rest of the world when it comes to being under physical attack, whether it’s from germs or bombs. Breathe. Wash your hands. Frequently. There are more germs than the Coronavirus going around and you will stop a lot of sickness just by practicing good hygiene.

MEDITATE

Your thoughts are valid, so are your fears but they will have much better context and you will have more control over how you are reacting to stress right now, if you can find your spiritual center. Find the calm. Realize you are OK, right now. Design a space in your mind you can go to for five minutes at a time to focus your breath and envision a calming environment. For myself, it’s a vision of a snow-covered garden with a Japanese bamboo water feature straight out of “Kill Bill.”

BOLSTER YOURSELF

Purchase the immune system boosters like Ester C, start drinking more green juices, get at least eight hours of sleep per night and treat rest like priority one. The clearer your head from good sleep and the more rested your body, the better chance you have at being productive in pursuing your goals for 2020 that have nothing to do with living in fear.

LISTEN TO OTHERS

Right now, no matter what political party you subscribe to, the reality is our country is being torn apart by opposing views that each party believes are correct, no matter what. We need conflict resolution as a whole. Listen to people instead of talking at them. Try to imagine walking in their shoes, imagine their upbringing, listen to their journey. We all have common ground to find and you may find it refreshing to hear some other opinions, without trying to change them.

HAVE FUN

Take a break from the news prompts on your tech. Hike, go play pool, do something that nourishes your spirit and has nothing to do with stressing and obsessing over the geo-political climate of the planet earth. We lose our humanity when we forget to have fun.

RESEARCH

Vitamin D is another huge proponent for mental wellness. Armor yourself with “good medicine” and immune-boosting supplements. You will feel better physically and you will feel as though you are actively in control of your health.

Above all, allow yourself space to connect with others, the news, your spiritual groups as well as space to find time for quiet. We will make it though, just breathe.