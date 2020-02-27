OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire damages home in Prescott Valley

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews respond to a structure fire in the 8500 block of Tracy Drive in Prescott Valley Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews respond to a structure fire in the 8500 block of Tracy Drive in Prescott Valley Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 9:57 a.m.

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department officers help block traffic along Tracy Drive in Prescott Valley as firefighters tackle a structure fire Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Firefighters were able to save the majority of a home in Prescott Valley after a fire started in a room addition on one side of the building Wednesday evening, Feb. 26.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Tracy Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., they had the flames knocked down and contained to the room where it started, according to CAFMA officials.

No injuries were reported.

The response included four fire engines, a battalion chief, a fire investigator and assistance from the Prescott Valley Police Department and Life Line Ambulance.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released by CAFMA.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wood balcony burns up in Prescott Valley
Firefighter Angel Foundation purchases gifts for children in need
Firefighters practice vertical ventilation
Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
Garbage truck fire extinguished in Prescott Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries