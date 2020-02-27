OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feature Home: 7924 E. Sleepy Hollow Way, Prescott Valley
Designed to Perfection! Mandalay Home’s Mazanita Plan OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST 11 AM - 3 PM

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 4:11 p.m.

Amazing, 2,612 Sq.Ft. ‘’Manzanita Plan’’ 2 Year New Mandalay Home. 3 Bd, + Office/Den or Media, 2.5 Bath. 3 Car Garage, Highly Upgraded Inside & Out. Large .28 Acre Lot with $30,000 in Pro-Landscaping. Mtn Peak Views. Kitchen with Center Island & Double Sided Storage, Large Granite Slab, Deep Granite Composite Sink & Quartz Counter with Tiled Backsplash, Upgraded Gas Range,

Large Double Door Pantry, Designer Cabinetry, Raised Ceilings, 6’’Baseboards, 36’’ Plank Style Tile Flooring in Main Living & Master. Hunter Douglass Blinds, Brushed Nickle Hardware & Fixtures.

Great Room with 16Ft Sliding Glass Doors to Bring in the Beautiful Garden. Formal Dining, Breakfast area with Bay Windows.

photo

Laundry Room with Extensive Cabinetry & Solid Surface Counter with Integral Sink & Drawer Pull-outs. Spacious Owners Suite with Bay Windows, Executive Height Granite Counter, Walk-in Shower with Glass Surround, Custom Tile & Granite Bench. Huge Closet with Window. Superior Energy Ef􀏐icient Construction that is Mandalay’s Trademark. Exterior Sheathing, Cathedralized Insulation, Aero Barrier & High Ef􀏐iciency UV Resistant Windows.

photo

This Home is a Must See!

John Chase, REALTOR®

928.910.9778

JOHN@CHASEREALTYGROUP.COM

REALTORJOHNCHASE.COM

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Feature Home: 1036 Studebaker Way • Prescott • $489,000
Feature Home: 7336 E. Cozy Camp
Feature Home: 753 Crosscreek Drive • Prescott • $815,000
Feature Home: 5274 Climbing Rock Trail • Prescott • $559,500
Feature Home: 12540 N Flying Hawk Trail - Prescott
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries