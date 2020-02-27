Feature Home: 7924 E. Sleepy Hollow Way, Prescott Valley
Designed to Perfection! Mandalay Home’s Mazanita Plan OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST 11 AM - 3 PM
Amazing, 2,612 Sq.Ft. ‘’Manzanita Plan’’ 2 Year New Mandalay Home. 3 Bd, + Office/Den or Media, 2.5 Bath. 3 Car Garage, Highly Upgraded Inside & Out. Large .28 Acre Lot with $30,000 in Pro-Landscaping. Mtn Peak Views. Kitchen with Center Island & Double Sided Storage, Large Granite Slab, Deep Granite Composite Sink & Quartz Counter with Tiled Backsplash, Upgraded Gas Range,
Large Double Door Pantry, Designer Cabinetry, Raised Ceilings, 6’’Baseboards, 36’’ Plank Style Tile Flooring in Main Living & Master. Hunter Douglass Blinds, Brushed Nickle Hardware & Fixtures.
Great Room with 16Ft Sliding Glass Doors to Bring in the Beautiful Garden. Formal Dining, Breakfast area with Bay Windows.
Laundry Room with Extensive Cabinetry & Solid Surface Counter with Integral Sink & Drawer Pull-outs. Spacious Owners Suite with Bay Windows, Executive Height Granite Counter, Walk-in Shower with Glass Surround, Custom Tile & Granite Bench. Huge Closet with Window. Superior Energy Eficient Construction that is Mandalay’s Trademark. Exterior Sheathing, Cathedralized Insulation, Aero Barrier & High Eficiency UV Resistant Windows.
This Home is a Must See!
John Chase, REALTOR® 928.910.9778 JOHN@CHASEREALTYGROUP.COM REALTORJOHNCHASE.COM
