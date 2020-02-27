OFFERS
Enjoy an evening of 'Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music,' Saturday, Feb. 29

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society presents an evening of "Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music” in the campfire room located at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr. in Prescott Valley from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Stock image)

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society presents an evening of "Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music” in the campfire room located at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr. in Prescott Valley from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 12:02 p.m.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society presents an evening of "Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music” in the campfire room located at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr. in Prescott Valley from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 2018 Gail Gardner award winning, popular cowboy poet Don Fernwait will be your Wagon Master hosting an evening of cowboy poetry and campfire music. Don will be reciting some of his own poetry along with a line-up of well known local artists.

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be provided at the start of the evening’s entertainment and during intermission.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and free for kids 12 and younger.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit deweyhumboldthistoricalsociety.org/cowboypoetry.html. Tickets are also available at Gifts and Games at Humboldt Station, 2375 Highway 69.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Little Dealer Little Prices RV Service, Sales, Parts And Body Shop

