English woman wins annual pancake race with Kansas

Participants in the annual Pancake race toss their pancakes for the cameras prior to the race in Olney, Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Every year women clad in aprons and head scarves from Olney and the city of Liberal, in Kansas, USA, run their respective legs of the race with pancakes in their pans. According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Participants in the annual Pancake race toss their pancakes for the cameras prior to the race in Olney, Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Every year women clad in aprons and head scarves from Olney and the city of Liberal, in Kansas, USA, run their respective legs of the race with pancakes in their pans. According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 11:55 p.m.

LIBERAL, Kan. — An Englishwoman barely squeaked out a victory over a competitor across the pond in Kansas in Tuesday’s annual pancake race between their British and American hometowns.

Katie Godor, from Olney, in Buckinghamshire, ran the 71st International Pancake Day race with a time of 1:06 seconds. That just beat the time of Whitney Hay, a student at Seward County Community College, who won the Liberal, Kansas, leg of the race in 1.09 seconds.

Women in the event must run a 415-yard (380 meter) race while carrying a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it at the beginning and end.

The race began in Olney in the 15th century. Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition in 1950.

The event expanded this year in Liberal to a four-day event, that includes pancake eating and flipping contests, a parade and a carnival. Other events include a 5K fun run, races for all ages, and a shriving service, which is the religious component of the holiday, according to race organizers.

