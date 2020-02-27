Ducey downplays risk but says Arizona prepared for virus
PHOENIX — The risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Arizona is low, but the state has practiced for an outbreak and is prepared to respond, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.
"We can hope for the best but we do need to be prepared for the worst," Ducey, a Republican, said on Phoenix radio station KTAR.
Pressed by the radio hosts on what emergency powers he can use to isolate the virus, he said the state has "immense authorities" it can turn to if necessary.
"We can quarantine individuals and people that won't cooperate, of course," Ducey said. "Public health and public safety is the reason we have a governor and a government that exists. So yes, in that type of scenario there would be announcements and actions and we've done the exercises to plan ahead."
He praised state health and emergency management officials and urged people to take precautions to avoid spreading germs of all kinds, such as covering mouths when coughing and washing hands. That will help avoid the spread of the flu as well, he said.
The only Arizona person known to have the virus was released from isolation last week. Health officials say the man had traveled to China and had a "very mild" illness.
