Corridor Calendar for week of Feb. 28, 2020

CORDES LAKES

Association Meeting is March 12 at 7 p.m.

Food Program is March 18 & 26. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. with the doors closed and locked at 9 a.m. Remain out of the marked-off area in the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue and will be enforced.

Yard & Crafts sale will be held March 21. Contact June at 928-899-3150 to reserve your space at this event. There will be indoor and outdoor space.

Lion’s Club Eye Exams Appointments are FULL. As stated, these are very limited and fill quickly. You MUST have an appointment — no walk-ins.

Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 11. Hunts will be held by age groups which will be announced at a later date.

Friends of the Library are holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

SPRING VALLEY

Property Owners meeting will be March 10, the second Tuesday of the month.

Come at 6:30 p.m. for snacks and conversation with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Speaker TBA.

MAYER

The annual Walk-A-Thon will take place on April 25, Saturday. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Sponsor and registration sheets are available now at Meals on Wheels. Get your sponsor sheets to get a head start toward winning the “most sponsors” prize.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels. Please not the time change.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, from September through June. July and August are vacation months.

Spring Valley POA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.