Prescott reinventing ‘hidden gem’; Granite Creek Corridor plan calls for $1.7M in improvements

It has long been considered downtown Prescott’s hidden treasure.

Now, the Granite Creek Corridor is in line for about $1.7 million in improvements that could remove the “hidden” aspect.

The Prescott City Council unanimously approved a master plan for the corridor during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

A major component of the master plan is a list of projects that aim to make the corridor safer and more attractive. City officials say they plan to begin applying for grants to help cover the cost of the recommended improvements.

Among the suggested improvements: $184,425 for lighting under bridges; $148,000 for a retaining wall; $72,000 to remove medium-to-large elm trees; and $79,925 to repair split channels.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, led off this week’s discussion about the master plan by pointing out that the work got started about 18 months ago, after a group of residents and business owners questioned the safety and usability of the Greenway Trails along the corridor.

“The perception is that it’s not safe to be down there, especially after dark,” Goodman said.

For the past year or so, consultants have been working on a master plan, which was funded through a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund.

The planning process included three public meetings and generated more than 600 comments from the public.

Many of the commenters focused on issues such as limited access points to the creekside Greenway Trail; insufficient lighting and signage; and piles of debris and trash.

Several council members agreed this week that the city could be making better use of the corridor. “It’s one of the assets we’ve often talked about, that hasn’t been tapped by the city,” said Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr.

Councilwoman Alexa Scholl said the project “ties in nicely” with all of the other reinvigoration the city has going in the downtown area.

Along with the corridor improvements, a series of improvements are in the works in the West Granite Creek Park area in conjunction with the ongoing Hilton Garden Inn construction.

Councilwoman Cathey Rusing added, “I’ve always considered (the Granite Creek Corridor) a hidden gem — especially on a hot day. It’s so cool and leafy in there.”

Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes told the council that a number of grant opportunities are available that could help the city with the costs.

With the council’s approval this week, the city plans to apply for a Land and Water Conservation grant, which Goodman said could cover many of the improvements in lighting, signs and trail surface.

Noting that the grant offers a 50-50 match arrangement, Baynes said the city would be able to apply “in-kind” work that has already been done by the Over the Hill Gang volunteers and local landscaping companies toward the city’s match portion.

Goodman said the match funding likely would be discussed during the city’s budget deliberations for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1. He said the city’s bed tax fund — generated through a tax on customers at hotels, motels and short-term rentals — could be a potential source of funding for the grant matches.

Orr voiced support for funding the recommended improvements. “I hope we, as a city, are going to put some money where our mouth is,” she said.

The corridor is about one mile long, beginning at Aubrey Street and ending at the Granite Creek Park at Montezuma Street.

Goodman’s presentation stated: “The reach includes a narrow riparian area, which is relatively unique in that it exists within a rapidly growing urban setting.”

