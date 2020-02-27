OFFERS
Chicago coming to Findlay Toyota Center: Lineup includes original members

Chicago performs in 2012, and will soon be at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:46 p.m.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll band Chicago is coming to Prescott Valley for a Sunday, March 8, show at the Findlay Toyota Center.

“Hailed as one of the ‘most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock ‘n’ roll era’ by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at No. 4, the highest charting American band in the chart’s history, in Billboard Magazine’s recent Top Bands and Duos,” according to a news release from Sheila Anderson, marketing manager for the Findlay Toyota Center. “Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.”

A 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Chicago’s first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, when the band performed on the Grammy stage for the first time. Members Robert Lamm and James Pankow, who wrote such hits as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Make Me Smile,” were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Doors for the 7 p.m. show open at 6 and tickets start at $52.50, available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 928-772-1819, ext. 6060, or at the box office. Front Row VIP Meet & Greet and VIP Meet & Greet packages are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The VIP Meet & Greet Package includes one reserved floor ticket in rows 2 through 15, an exclusive meet and greet with members of Chicago, a personal photo opportunity with members of Chicago, exclusive Chicago VIP merchandise, a commemorative Chicago VIP Meet & Greet Laminate and an on-site VIP host.

The Front Row VIP Meet & Greet Package includes all of the above and changes the row of the reserved floor ticket to the front row.

Since its inception in 1967, Chicago has earned two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in its honor, keys to and proclamations from numerous cities in the United States, 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles, five gold singles and 47 gold and platinum awards with 25 of their 36 albums having been certified platinum. They were also founding artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Chicago has toured every year since the beginning — they’ve never missed a year,” the news release states. The original four band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, James Panknow on trombone, and Walt Parazaider on woodwinds. The band lineup also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon ‘Ray’ Yslas on percussion.

For more information about Chicago, visit www.chicagotheband.com.

