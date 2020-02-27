Book Review: “Marrying Kind: Stories,” “Lost Soliloquies: Poems,” and “The Art of Disobedience: Essays on Form, Fiction, and Influence,” by Ken Cook

Former Prescott College professor and award-winning author Ken Cook has managed the heroic feat of having three books published on the same date. A literary trifecta! He will be returning to Prescott to share them with us at the Peregrine Book Company at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

The stories in “Marrying Kind” are filled with characters who breathe on the page, characters whose lives are every bit as complex as our own. The marriages Cook explores are not only marriages to other people but to places, families and even to lifelong vocations. One charming story, “Puppy,” seems to be about the very need for connection that leads us to the commitments we choose to make.

In another of my favorite stories, a couple that have had stable and lucrative professions manage to loose their jobs out of pride. Bankrupt and at a loss as to what to do next, they are forced to accept the charity of a relative and take up residence in the relative’s summer home. Each of the family members, the father, Will, the mother, Heather, and their three children, Gina, Jeremy and Luke, chime in with their own conflicting points of view on the situation and on how they got there, which makes for a rich mix of family stew. Then, just when you start to feel the hopelessness of their situation, an odd sort of provisional hope pops up in the form of a fish.

Cook’s “Lost Soliloquies” (or dramatic monologues) was a real surprise for me. I’ve very much enjoyed his stories, novels and unforgettable essays for a long time, but was unaware that he was a brilliant poet as well. It was easy to lose myself in the pathos and humor of assorted meditations.

As critic and poet Ned Balbo says, “Cook is an archivist of lost lives rescued by compelling language: the father whose fall from an Oklahoma roof ends in cool grass and a ladybug’s touch, or the woman who, after losing her father, dreams about Roy Orbison’s ‘quivering falsetto,/the girlish sadness of those high-pitched/songs and the dark sunglasses that made you wonder if he was blind.”

You’ll find other memorable surprise appearances by characters such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Clyde Barrow, along with a few “nobodies” that you’ll wish you knew.

Going into Cook’s book of essays is well beyond the scope (word limit) of this review. Each one has its treasures, but you can come hear for yourself at his Peregrine appearance on March 18. Don’t miss it.