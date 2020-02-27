Bears on fire to open season, thrash Washington 22-0

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Yes, the season is still very young, but Bradshaw Mountain softball is already living up to some high expectations after taking their first two games of the year by a combined score of 41-0.

After easily brushing aside Youngker 19-0 in their home opener on Wednesday, the Bears — who are ranked as the No. 24 team in the nation by MaxPreps — went back out on Thursday to do the same to a helpless Washington side.

All-American pitcher Caitlynn Neal followed up Jacie Hambrick’s perfect game against Youngker with a one-hit shutout of her own on Thursday. In the circle, Neal dealt 11 strikeouts but at the plate, she smacked two home runs, bringing her season total to five after hitting three on Wednesday.

Kirsten Schmidt and Kassidy Outlaw also posted outstanding performances at the dish as they both went 4-for-4 while combining for nine RBIs. Yesenia Gomez (2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1HR), Lyndsey Busch (3-for-4), Aniessa Ramirez (3-for-4), Madisen Duryea (1 HR) and Hambrick (2-for-2) also had big games to help the Bears capture their second win of the season on a back-to-back.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (2-0) will hit the road to take on St. Mary’s (1-1) on Tuesday.

