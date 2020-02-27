OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bears on fire to open season, thrash Washington 22-0
Prep Softball

Bradshaw Mountain softball greets Caitlynn Neal (19) at home plate after she hit a home run and rounded the bases during a game against Youngker on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain softball greets Caitlynn Neal (19) at home plate after she hit a home run and rounded the bases during a game against Youngker on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 11:30 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Yes, the season is still very young, but Bradshaw Mountain softball is already living up to some high expectations after taking their first two games of the year by a combined score of 41-0.

After easily brushing aside Youngker 19-0 in their home opener on Wednesday, the Bears — who are ranked as the No. 24 team in the nation by MaxPreps — went back out on Thursday to do the same to a helpless Washington side.

All-American pitcher Caitlynn Neal followed up Jacie Hambrick’s perfect game against Youngker with a one-hit shutout of her own on Thursday. In the circle, Neal dealt 11 strikeouts but at the plate, she smacked two home runs, bringing her season total to five after hitting three on Wednesday.

Kirsten Schmidt and Kassidy Outlaw also posted outstanding performances at the dish as they both went 4-for-4 while combining for nine RBIs. Yesenia Gomez (2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1HR), Lyndsey Busch (3-for-4), Aniessa Ramirez (3-for-4), Madisen Duryea (1 HR) and Hambrick (2-for-2) also had big games to help the Bears capture their second win of the season on a back-to-back.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (2-0) will hit the road to take on St. Mary’s (1-1) on Tuesday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries