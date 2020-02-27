OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Athlete Q&A: Heidi Madsen, Prescott Badgers
Prep Sports

Heidi Madsen (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Heidi Madsen (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 11:44 p.m.

Courier Athlete Q&A — Heidi Madsen by Courier Video

Heidi Madsen

School: Prescott High School

Year: Senior

Age: 18

Sport: Tennis

From: Prescott

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Yes, Serena Williams. She is an amazing athlete and she came from very humble beginnings so I really look up to her.

2) Do you have a favorite personal, or professional, sports moment, and why?

-Ah yes in my ‘professional’ high school tennis career, maybe last year, me and my doubles partner we beat two girls that won doubles in state and so that was really cool.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-Actually as a team, we go around and we call it ‘Pass the Racket’ and we say one positive thing we want to focus on during the match and then we pass it on. And that’s kind of our pre-game ritual.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-Snapchat because you can post something for 24 hours and then it goes away and it’s just not there forever. If you want to get in touch with me, text message because I do not have my notifications on.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-I’m a sucker for ‘Love Island.’ It is a British, Australian and U.S. dating show. It is very good. Check it out! Oh and ‘The Bachelor’ too!

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-I’m not against it but I don’t think there’s really a need in the world to put pineapple on pizza, unless you just hate fruit or unless hate savory. In that case, I don’t know what to tell you.

7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?

-Lana Del Rey, classic. John Denver and Fleetwood Mac is my third.

8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott?

-The weather for sure. We can train all year-round and that’s really important, that’s pretty unique. We only get a few snow days.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-New York for the culture. And that’s that.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-Tennis and then Hulu, ‘Love Island’ like we just mentioned, ‘The Bachelor.’ Just hang out with friends and living the high school life, get ready for college.

