Ask the Contractor: Spring is almost here, time to paint

The weather is improving and the painting calls are coming in by the gazillions. Here are a few from this week.

“This is our first time being a home owner. How do we keep our freshly painted walls clean?” — Max, Cottonwood.

You can’t stop walls from attracting dirt, but you can preserve their newly painted appearance and extend the life of your paint with a few good cleaning habits.

Regular dusting, regardless of paint type or sheen, is in order. So before you do any washing, run the dust brush attachment of your vacuum over ceilings and walls, and wipe your walls down with a tack cloth or cheesecloth.

For general washing several of our local painters said to wait at least two weeks after painting before using any water or cleaner on your walls. If you wash the walls, use a soft cloth or sponge with mild, soapy water.

Wipe by applying gentle pressure in a circular motion. Rinse with a clean, damp cloth afterward to remove any leftover cleaner. Too much water can ruin your paint finish, so remember light water — no soaking of the walls.

For spot cleaning to remove a scuff mark or stain, try mixing a paste of baking soda and water. Gently rub this solution over the problem area and then rinse and dry with a soft cloth. For hard-to-remove stains like grease splatters on kitchen walls, try a grease-cutting dishwashing soap mixed in warm water.

It is important to make sure the cleaner won’t harm your paint finish, so read the label. It is always a good idea to test your cleaning solution and technique to make sure it doesn’t damage your paint finish. Pick an inconspicuous spot on your wall to perform your test. If the paint still looks bright and there are no water marks left after drying, you’re good to go.

A mild household cleaner, grease-cutting dishwashing soap and a little baking soda will also do the job.

“Our paint is peeling in the bathroom. What is happening?” — Chris and Charlie, Prescott Valley.

Loss of adhesion of the paint film, especially in the bath area, is more than likely caused by high levels of moisture that penetrate the painted surface and eventually push the paint away from the substrate. In most cases proper ventilation can fix most interior moisture problems.

If you do not have an exhaust fan installed in the bath area, you should install one. Allowing moisture to escape via open windows is also option.

“How can I clean a surface with mildew in preparation for a fresh paint job?” — Louis, Prescott Valley.

There are various cleaners on the market that are specifically designed for the removal of mildew. Many of these products work quite well, however, a bleach and water solution will also work. Wash mildewed areas with a solution of one part household bleach and three parts water. This will destroy mildew and bleach stains caused by mildew growth.

Apply solution lightly. Heavy mildew may require additional applications, and scrubbing may be required. Wash the affected area with clean water (before the solution dries) to remove bleach solution.

Allow the surface to dry thoroughly. It is important to use protective clothing and eyewear to avoid contact with the solution. Do not mix bleach with other chemicals, and these steps address the mildew problem only.

Any other contaminants may require cleaning by other means.

“I want to paint one wall a different color. Is there a rule of thumb as to which wall should be painted the accent color?” — Michelle, Prescott.

This is the accent wall, and while this could depend on the overall space, the wall that comes into view opposite the main entrance is in most cases selected as the feature wall and should be the one to receive the special treatment.

“We want to paint our chain link fence. Can this be done?” — Ed, Prescott Valley.

Paint or repainting a chain-link fence can certainly revitalize the look of your yard and prolong the life of your fence. Most chain-link fences are made of galvanized steel and with wind, rain and extreme temperatures the fence can eventually break down and rust. Painting a chain-link fence can be a simple process, but it’s important to properly prepare the surface first.

Without proper preparation, the new paint may flake and more rust may develop.

You should remove as much rust as possible from the fence using a wire brush. If the fence has been previously painted, use a pressure washer to remove any paint chips. Apply a rust-stopping spray/primer to any areas that are very rusted. These paints can be found in our local stores. A coat of metal primer should be applied if the fence has rust or an old coat of paint on it. If the fence is new or in good condition, a coat of metal primer is not necessary.

There are metal paints on the market specifically made for painting metal surfaces, but if you desire a specific color or can’t find metal paint, acrylic paint will work too.

It is important to remember that after the installation of a new chain-link fence, wait six months before adding any paint. If your home was built before 1978 and the chain-link fence was painted when the home was built, it should be properly washed and painted by a professional to avoid possible exposure to lead paint.

