OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ask the Contractor: Spring is almost here, time to paint

Spring is the season for house painting. (Courier stock image)

Spring is the season for house painting. (Courier stock image)

mugshot photo
By Sandy Griffis
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 3:30 p.m.

The weather is improving and the painting calls are coming in by the gazillions. Here are a few from this week.

“This is our first time being a home owner. How do we keep our freshly painted walls clean?” — Max, Cottonwood.

You can’t stop walls from attracting dirt, but you can preserve their newly painted appearance and extend the life of your paint with a few good cleaning habits.

Regular dusting, regardless of paint type or sheen, is in order. So before you do any washing, run the dust brush attachment of your vacuum over ceilings and walls, and wipe your walls down with a tack cloth or cheesecloth.

For general washing several of our local painters said to wait at least two weeks after painting before using any water or cleaner on your walls. If you wash the walls, use a soft cloth or sponge with mild, soapy water.

Wipe by applying gentle pressure in a circular motion. Rinse with a clean, damp cloth afterward to remove any leftover cleaner. Too much water can ruin your paint finish, so remember light water — no soaking of the walls.

For spot cleaning to remove a scuff mark or stain, try mixing a paste of baking soda and water. Gently rub this solution over the problem area and then rinse and dry with a soft cloth. For hard-to-remove stains like grease splatters on kitchen walls, try a grease-cutting dishwashing soap mixed in warm water.

It is important to make sure the cleaner won’t harm your paint finish, so read the label. It is always a good idea to test your cleaning solution and technique to make sure it doesn’t damage your paint finish. Pick an inconspicuous spot on your wall to perform your test. If the paint still looks bright and there are no water marks left after drying, you’re good to go.

A mild household cleaner, grease-cutting dishwashing soap and a little baking soda will also do the job.

“Our paint is peeling in the bathroom. What is happening?” — Chris and Charlie, Prescott Valley.

Loss of adhesion of the paint film, especially in the bath area, is more than likely caused by high levels of moisture that penetrate the painted surface and eventually push the paint away from the substrate. In most cases proper ventilation can fix most interior moisture problems.

If you do not have an exhaust fan installed in the bath area, you should install one. Allowing moisture to escape via open windows is also option.

“How can I clean a surface with mildew in preparation for a fresh paint job?” — Louis, Prescott Valley.

There are various cleaners on the market that are specifically designed for the removal of mildew. Many of these products work quite well, however, a bleach and water solution will also work. Wash mildewed areas with a solution of one part household bleach and three parts water. This will destroy mildew and bleach stains caused by mildew growth.

Apply solution lightly. Heavy mildew may require additional applications, and scrubbing may be required. Wash the affected area with clean water (before the solution dries) to remove bleach solution.

Allow the surface to dry thoroughly. It is important to use protective clothing and eyewear to avoid contact with the solution. Do not mix bleach with other chemicals, and these steps address the mildew problem only.

Any other contaminants may require cleaning by other means.

“I want to paint one wall a different color. Is there a rule of thumb as to which wall should be painted the accent color?” — Michelle, Prescott.

This is the accent wall, and while this could depend on the overall space, the wall that comes into view opposite the main entrance is in most cases selected as the feature wall and should be the one to receive the special treatment.

“We want to paint our chain link fence. Can this be done?” — Ed, Prescott Valley.

Paint or repainting a chain-link fence can certainly revitalize the look of your yard and prolong the life of your fence. Most chain-link fences are made of galvanized steel and with wind, rain and extreme temperatures the fence can eventually break down and rust. Painting a chain-link fence can be a simple process, but it’s important to properly prepare the surface first.

Without proper preparation, the new paint may flake and more rust may develop.

You should remove as much rust as possible from the fence using a wire brush. If the fence has been previously painted, use a pressure washer to remove any paint chips. Apply a rust-stopping spray/primer to any areas that are very rusted. These paints can be found in our local stores. A coat of metal primer should be applied if the fence has rust or an old coat of paint on it. If the fence is new or in good condition, a coat of metal primer is not necessary.

There are metal paints on the market specifically made for painting metal surfaces, but if you desire a specific color or can’t find metal paint, acrylic paint will work too.

It is important to remember that after the installation of a new chain-link fence, wait six months before adding any paint. If your home was built before 1978 and the chain-link fence was painted when the home was built, it should be properly washed and painted by a professional to avoid possible exposure to lead paint.

Remember to tune in to YCCA’s “Hammer Time” every Saturday or Sunday morning 7:00 am on KQNA 1130-AM/99.9-FM and 95.5-FM or the web at kqna.com. Listen to Sandy to Mike talk about the construction industry; meet your local community partners and so much more. You will be entertained.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ask the Contractor: You’ve got paint questions? We’ve got answers
When it comes to cleaning, spring is still king
Ask the Contractor: Beware: Some cleaning products don’t mix
Take care when making your own home-cleaning products
Ask the Contractor: Year-round deck care provides hours of enjoyment
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries