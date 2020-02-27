OFFERS
Andre, Shelton lift NAU over Montana 57-56
College Men's Basketball

NAU men’s basketball celebrates after Cameron Shelton (20) scored 15 points and nine rebounds in a 57-56 win over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, In Flagstaff. (Maria Saldivar/Courtesy)

NAU men’s basketball celebrates after Cameron Shelton (20) scored 15 points and nine rebounds in a 57-56 win over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, In Flagstaff. (Maria Saldivar/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 11:26 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Cameron Shelton grabbed nine rebounds and scored 15 points, including the game-winning free throw with 2 seconds left to play, and Northern Arizona beat Montana 57-56 on Thursday night.

Kendal Manuel’s 3-point put Montana up 56-49 with 3:33 to play, but the Grizzlies missed two shots and two free throws from there while the Lumberjacks rallied with an 8-0 run with Shelton hitting two from the line to seal it.

Bernie Andre scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Cameron Satterwhite added 10 points for Northern Arizona (16-11, 10-8 Big Sky Conference).

Jared Samuelson had 19 points for the Grizzlies (17-11, 13-4), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Manuel added 16 points.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 79-72 on Dec. 28. Northern Arizona matches up against Montana State at home on Saturday. Montana matches up against Sacramento State on the road on Saturday.

