Wed, Feb. 26
Williams: It was a dark and stormy night

By Wil Williams
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 7:47 p.m.

Way back in April of 2015, I wrote a column announcing the decision to name my much dreamed and schemed about book “Breakfast with a Three-Legged Dog.” Even though I’d only casually met a three-legged dog one day in Montana several years ago — and never actually had breakfast with him — I still felt that this title would work. If only I had a bestselling novel to go along with it. Oh, well.

I have now made a decision about the first sentence of my (someday) great, published work. That opening sentence will not begin with “It was a dark and stormy night.” This particular marriage of words first appeared in print in 1809. Washington Irving used it to begin his book, “A History of New York.” These words appeared again in 1830 when English novelist Edward Bulwer-Lytton wrote his book Paul Clifford. The full first sentence of the book read, “It was a dark and stormy night; the rain fell in torrents —except at occasional intervals, when it was checked by a violent gust of wind which swept up the streets (for it is in London that our scene lies), rattling along the housetops, and fiercely agitating the scanty flame of the lamps that struggled against the darkness.” After all the violent gusts, fierce agitation, sweeping, rattling and struggling that went on in these initial words, I’m not sure I’d have the fortitude to make it to the second paragraph.

I resolve at this moment, and in front of you as my witnesses (both of you), that my novel, when it hits the streets, or the clearance table in the public library in Oatmeal, Texas, will not include violence, windy conditions, agitation, rattling or struggling against the darkness. Or sweeping.

Even though I don’t see a future in the dark-and-stormy-night approach, I must reveal that Snoopy in the Peanuts comic strip routinely began his novels that way. Snoopy apparently didn’t know that Writer’s Digest described this sentence as “the literary posterchild for bad story starters.” On the other hand, Snoopy gained more notoriety that I ever have, so maybe I should take notes from him.

There’s another first line that won’t see the light of day in my blockbuster novel: “There was a hamster in my hammock on that early Tuesday morning.” I won’t include it for several reasons. First, I don’t own a hammock. Second, my wife has grown really, really tired of all my light-hearted references to hamsters over the years. Third, even if I owned a hammock and my wife harbored a snugly feeling about them, most hamsters aren’t tall enough to enter a hammock safely.

Another opening that will never introduce my novel is “Betty had eyes that said ‘come here,’ lips that said ‘kiss me,’ arms and torso that said ‘hold me all night long,’ but the rest of her body said, ‘Fillet me, cover me in cornmeal and fry me in peanut oil’; romance wasn’t easy for a mermaid.” A fellow named Jordan Kaderli for some reason painted this initial word picture in his book.

I won’t use Ron Smith’s opening line, either “As the sun dropped below the horizon, the safari guide confirmed the approaching cape buffaloes were herbivores, which calmed everyone in the group, except for Herb, of course.”

My final line that won’t appear in my book is, “I never thought living with sauerkraut and shower grout could be so complicated.”

To comment on this column or to suggest your own opening line of a novel, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

