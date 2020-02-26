Support local artists at ‘Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk,’ Feb. 28

Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk is held the 4th Friday of every month and begins at 5 p.m.

Start at the gallery of your choice and visit over 15 local art gallery venues throughout downtown Prescott on Friday, Feb. 28.

Click here for a brochure or visit artthe4th.com for a list of participating galleries and more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.