Spring Preview: Young Bears set sights on strong 2020 campaign

PRESCOTT VALLEY — While it’s difficult to gauge how strong Bradshaw Mountain track and field is due to them being a small school, head coach Jason Shaver said there is a number of bright spots on the team that can help put them on the map.

“The athletes that we have this year, we’re looking good in some small areas but we pretty much have a young group right now,” Shaver said. “One thing we do have is three returning state qualifiers from last year and one state champion.”

The Bears had been practicing as a team for a little over two weeks but Shaver and his assistant coaches have been out on the track since November training with the athletes that are not involved in other sports. Shaver said he and many of those athletes also train through the Phoenix Bobcats North, a branch of the Phoenix Bobcats USATF club team.

Noah Shaver, who also plays football for Bradshaw Mountain, is a state returner for the javelin throw. The senior will also be competing in the shotput and discus events this year.

“We look good … but for me, I’m just trying to pop off this year and get a scholarship,” said Noah Shaver, who is four feet away from breaking a school javelin record. “Ever since the end of football, I’ve been grinding and get my throw and my boys right so that I can go out for the meet and show off a little bit.”

Jason Shaver also has some high expectations for his sprinters and is hoping he can put together a 4x100 team this season. On the girls side, the Bears have plenty of returning juniors and sophomores that can do some damage in the 4x400 and 4x800 events.

High jumper Abby Platt, a talented sophomore who plays volleyball and soccer, and hurdler Alissa Berry are also looking to makes strides this year.

“I want to try to make it to state in the 300-yard hurdles this year. I was pretty close last year before I hurt myself,” Berry said. “We really just have to work hard in practice and stay focused. Instead of just messing around and thinking, ‘Oh it’s just practice,’ actually try and work because that’s how you improve.”

The Bears have 17 meets scheduled this season plus the Division III Championship and the state meet at the end of the season. Their first meet of the season will be a junior varsity exclusive in Deer Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 26 while varsity’s first meet will be the 4th Annual Richard Thompson South Mountain Classic on Saturday, Feb. 29.

“I’m never looking to win a meet, or even place in it. But if we could do some good things, we will,” Jason Shaver said. “As far as my expectations, as long these kids are doing good and show up, let them reap the benefits of their hard work for the past couple weeks.”

