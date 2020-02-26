Roughriders snag big sweep over Mesa
NJCAA Baseball
The Roughrider baseball team used some late game heroics in game one and the offense exploded in the game two en route to a doubleheader sweep over the Thunderbirds from Mesa Community College Wednesday afternoon, 3-2 and 9-1.
Yavapai improves their league leading conference mark to 7-1 and their overall record to 17-2. Mesa falls to 14-3 on the year and 3-3 in ACCAC play.
The Riders found themselves down 2-0 after four innings of play in the opener. Cameron Jowaiszas cut that lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. YC tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Mesa miscue and in the bottom of the seventh, CJ Valdez chased home Matt Novis with the winning run on a single to right field, his second hit of the game.
Starting pitcher, Trey Morrill threw 6.1 innings of two-hit ball. Bobby Meza got the victory in 2/3 innings.
The Roughriders scored five runs in the second inning of the second game leading to the blowout victory. YC knocked 13 hits including three home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way going 3 for 5 with a home run and 2 runs batted in. CJ Valdez and Willie Cano each had two hits and a home run.
Taisei Yahiro got the victory in six innings of work. Yahiro had five strikeouts while giving up four hits.
The Roughriders continue this homestand with a doubleheader against fellow Division I nemesis, Cochise College (12-6, 5-3), on Saturday, Feb. 29. The first pitch will be at 12 p.m.
— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics
