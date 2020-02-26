Roughriders snag big sweep over Mesa

The Roughrider baseball team used some late game heroics in game one and the offense exploded in the game two en route to a doubleheader sweep over the Thunderbirds from Mesa Community College Wednesday afternoon, 3-2 and 9-1.

Yavapai improves their league leading conference mark to 7-1 and their overall record to 17-2. Mesa falls to 14-3 on the year and 3-3 in ACCAC play.

The Riders found themselves down 2-0 after four innings of play in the opener. Cameron Jowaiszas cut that lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. YC tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Mesa miscue and in the bottom of the seventh, CJ Valdez chased home Matt Novis with the winning run on a single to right field, his second hit of the game.

Starting pitcher, Trey Morrill threw 6.1 innings of two-hit ball. Bobby Meza got the victory in 2/3 innings.

The Roughriders scored five runs in the second inning of the second game leading to the blowout victory. YC knocked 13 hits including three home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way going 3 for 5 with a home run and 2 runs batted in. CJ Valdez and Willie Cano each had two hits and a home run.

Taisei Yahiro got the victory in six innings of work. Yahiro had five strikeouts while giving up four hits.

The Roughriders continue this homestand with a doubleheader against fellow Division I nemesis, Cochise College (12-6, 5-3), on Saturday, Feb. 29. The first pitch will be at 12 p.m.

— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics