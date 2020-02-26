Relieve stress at a free ‘Yoga Nidra’ class, Feb. 28
Learn the powerful meditation technique of Yoga Nidra at the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Yoga Nidra is a powerful meditation technique that helps relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve sleep and more. If you have trouble getting your mind to slow down you will find this practice extremely beneficial.
This is a free event. For more information, call 928-777-1526, e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov or visit prescottlibrary.info.
