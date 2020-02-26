Prescott water service debate lingers

One side foresees urban sprawl and accelerated growth, and the other side sees an opportunity to improve water quality and to increase groundwater recharge.

The most controversial aspect of the city’s new water policy — providing water service outside city limits — continued to generate debate between local water advocates and city officials during a City Council study session on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

About 10 people from the audience spoke to the council, most expressing worries that the change could create a dramatic increase in population without the usual accompanying tax benefits.

City officials maintain, however, that by providing water service outside its limits, the city could require the new development to hook up to the city’s sewer system – a move that they say would increase the amount of effluent (treated wastewater), which could then be recharged back into the groundwater aquifer.

CONTINUED POSTPONEMENT?

In the fall of 2019, the council chose to postpone the water-service-outside-city-limits portion when it approved other aspects of a new water policy.

Ultimately, this week, Mayor Greg Mengarelli suggested a continued postponement in the decision on whether the city should provide water to new developments without first annexing the land into city limits.

“What I’m hearing is a lot of misinformation in the community,” Mengarelli told the audience during Tuesday’s meeting. “I propose we take more time to go to the public and get this out.”

At the same time, several council members appeared to favor separating the larger water-service-outside-city-limits issue from the one that would affect provision of water to Arizona Eco Development, the large project planned on land in the Granite Dells area.

After the meeting, Mengarelli said he expects the matter to be back before the City Council by about late-March for further discussion on how to separate the two issues.

AED IMPACTS

In response to a question about how a postponement of the new water policy would affect AED, Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar said: “The community is at a point where we need to make a determination about AED.”

The council has yet to make a decision on a proposal in which AED would get a water allocation in exchange for preservation of AED-owned scenic Point-of-Rocks acreage.

As a part of AED’s proposal, the company would use a part of the city water allocation for development that is planned outside city limits, north of Highway 89A.

The City Council and AED last discussed the matter at a public forum in mid-December. At that time the two sides were far apart on the amount of the water allocation.

Several council members suggested this week that the city separate AED from the larger decision in order to allow for a determination on the development while the city continues to consider the overall policy change.

URBAN SPRAWL, REDUCED WATER FLOW?

Despite the previous postponement, the city’s proposal to provide water outside its limits continued to have detractors.

On Monday, Joe Trudeau of the Center for Biological Diversity released a written analysis that maintained that the city’s proposed policy “would accelerate sprawl development and dramatically reduce the upper Verde River’s annual water flow.”

Trudeau added that the center’s analysis “shows that the city’s proposal would more than double the city’s water service area to almost 65,000 acres” — largely benefiting two large landowners.

Members of the audience also brought up concerns about the impact that the change would have on the groundwater supply.

Local resident Gordon Bond pointed out that a new city water model shows that each new house causes a net effect on the aquifer, regardless of water-conservation measures.

Bond pushed for a “time-out” in the decision to allow for more analysis on the impacts.

Amber Fields, chairman of the Save the Dells organization, suggested that a decision on the issue now could compromise the ongoing negotiations with AED. “I think we just need some more time,” she told the council. “I urge you all to proceed with caution.”

And local resident Fred Oswald voiced concerns about the impact the change would have on the ongoing imbalance between the amount of water being pumped from the aquifer and the amount being recharged back in.

Still, some city officials have maintained that the change would have a positive impact on the overdraft in the Prescott Active Management Area by allowing for an increase in recharge from the treated wastewater.

In his explanation of the change, Senior Assistant City Attorney Clyde Halstead said, “Everyone on septic isn’t recharging water into the aquifer to the same extent that the city is. Every one of those homes we can get onto the city’s system is a net positive to the aquifer.”

But Councilwoman Cathey Rusing, who had voiced opposition to the new policy throughout her 2019 election campaign, continued to oppose the change this week, maintaining that it would promote “Phoenix-style developments,” and would “clearly benefit a handful of wealthy developers.”

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.