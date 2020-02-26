Obituary notice: Jane Elisabeth Slaysman
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 8:07 p.m.
Jane Elisabeth Slaysman, age 67, was born August 15, 1952 in Los Angeles, California and passed away February 20, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary are handling the final arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: