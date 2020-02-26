OFFERS
Obituary: Lyle Gene Ambler

Originally Published: February 26, 2020 8:05 p.m.

The Rev. Lyle Gene Ambler — (Retired 02/08/1930 to 02/20/2020 Memorial Service will be held Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave. in Prescott, Ariz. Lyle born was in Oklahoma moved to Prescott Valley with his wife Leigh in 2001.

Lyle worked at All Saints as Deacon for a short time before moving to St. John’s Anglican Church in PV, where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a Priest at the age of 82 years young. He transferred to and retired in 2019 from St Paul’s where he was very Loved & Respected! Member/former Chaplain VFW post 541. Also American Legion post 108. Rest in Peace Lyle, Gone but, Never forgotten. In lieu of flowers send donation to St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

Information provided by survivors.

