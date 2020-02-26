Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter

Related story Contrary to what some believe, people cannot pay money to name a star, planet or galaxy. How are minor planets named?

Prescott resident Robert Ward has joined the likes of Neil Armstrong, Albert Einstein, Led Zeppelin and Robin Williams.

All of these men (and the band) have had a minor planet named after them.

A minor planet is a celestial body that orbits the Sun. It’s not big enough to be a major planet like Earth or Jupiter. Nor is it a comet, which is comprised of mostly ice and dust. But it can be an asteroid, a trojan, a centaur or some other relatively small mass, according to the International Astronomical Union Minor Planet Center.

In Ward’s case, his minor planet, which is officially designated (45509) Robertward, is a main-belt asteroid — meaning it is in a nearly-circular orbit near the middle of the Asteroid Belt — found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Ward received the recognition on Thursday, Feb. 20.

While he’s never stepped foot on the moon or released a platinum music album, his claim to fame has been his consistent effort over the last 26 years to find and collect meteorites.

The 43-year-old was inspired to pursue this passion after seeing a fireball — the term for a very bright meteor — streak across the sky when he was just a young teenager living in Bullhead City.

Since then, he has gone on to find nearly 6,000 meteorites in 600 locations on six continents, including the recovery of more than 20 witnessed falls.

His success in this field is partly due to his willingness and ability to pause his life and travel the world at the drop of a hat — or a meteor, in this case. Another part is his tenacity and keen instincts during meteorite hunts.

“They call him the truffle pig,” his wife, Anne Marie Ward, said.

In addition to amassing an impressive collection of meteorites, Ward has made a concerted effort to contribute portions of his findings to science.

“The scientists get to cherry-pick what they want to work on, so it’s a very mutually-beneficial relationship in that regard,” Ward said.



Perhaps his greatest achievement thus far was the recovery of several rare meteorites in and around Sutter’s Mill in California.

“The Sutter’s Mill meteorite is actually one of the oldest, if the not the oldest, thing known to mankind,” Ward said.

One of the pieces he recovered was the first to be found after the fall. Since he gathered and preserved it before rain or other environmental factors could damage the quality of the specimen, researchers at the University of Arizona expressed interest in it.



They needed a pristine sample to calibrate the payload package for the OSIRIS-Rex asteroid sample return mission. Ward quickly agreed to assist with the project.

“That’s still probably the biggest feather in my cap, scientifically,” he said.

It was because of distinguished finds like this that Richard Hill, a retired astronomer with the Catalina Sky Survey, submitted an official request with the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Committee for Small Body Nomenclature that a minor planet be named Robertward.

“I just felt Robert deserved one,” Hill said. “He’s a meteorite hunter par excellence. It was well deserved. He’s a nice guy too.”

With his experience working for Catalina Sky Survey, Hill has had the opportunity to name about 120 asteroids. (To read more about how minor planets are named, see accompanying article).

Ward said he was speechless when he found out about the designation.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have that kind of honor bestowed on me,” Ward said. “It’s a humbling experience.”

