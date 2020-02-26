Listen to stories from Prescott's Great Fire of 1900, Feb. 29
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 5:48 p.m.
Brad Courtney, author of Prescott’s Original Whiskey Row and The Whiskey Row Fire of 1900, will be sharing stories about the Great Fire of 1900 and signing books at the Sharlot Hall Museum, west wing of the Lawler Building, 415 W. Gurley St. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Admission is free, but seating is limited, so arrive early.
For more information, visit sharlothallmuseum.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: