Listen to stories from Prescott's Great Fire of 1900, Feb. 29

Brad Courtney, author of Prescott’s Original Whiskey Row and The Whiskey Row Fire of 1900, will be sharing stories about the Great Fire of 1900 and signing books at the Sharlot Hall Museum, west wing of the Lawler Building, 415 W. Gurley St. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Admission is free, but seating is limited, so arrive early.

For more information, visit sharlothallmuseum.org.

