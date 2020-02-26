Letter: Socialism fears
Editor: In response to Forrest Hayes — NO Need to Fear!
Why not fear Socialism? Because, you forgot to mention health care. If Socialist health care is so good, why do people from Canada flock here for care?
Bernie got tremendous care for his heart issue just a few months ago. If he was in Canada, he would have waited nine weeks or more, and probably died waiting to see a doctor.
You forgot the post office lost $3 billion last year.
VA benefits are good, but terrible waits until Trump took charge.
Military is the best example-but they still pay $500 for a toilet seat.
Obamacare? Needed to charge people for not using it just to pay for it?
How is Venezuela doing? North Korea? Fences and walls are put up to keep their people in-not keep people out! Why do people risk their lives to float from Cuba here?
You have it pretty easy here compared to ANY Socialist country. Why do you stay here? What do you fear in those countries? BTW, you mention police, fire, and schools-FYI, ALL of those are in EVERY country—are you saying that the entire world is Socialist?? And we voted for everything you mentioned-in Socialism-you have no voice!
Jim Meyer
Prescott
