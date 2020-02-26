Letter: Are deer dear?
We are presently in a position to answer this question as the city/county/ADOT/engineers are planning to re-envision Highway 69 as it leaves town for Prescott Valley.
Under this new roadway, a tunnel could be built that would allow the deer in the area passage across a road that will be even more dangerous for them and for the cars that could hit and kill them. This is presently happening with a very small tunnel. The tunnel doesn’t work. Deer bones nearby and reports of accidents have testified.
This is a community coming alive with new ideas for how best to use our beautiful environment.
Let’s consider all needs: our safety and the safety to the wildlife that still exist here. Encourage those in charge of this project to include a larger tunnel in the present plans today. Building a bridge in the future would be much more costly.
Anne Solt
Prescott
