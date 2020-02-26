OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Leonard scores 24 points, Clippers top Suns 102-92
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) looks to shoot over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of a game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) looks to shoot over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of a game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 11:51 p.m.

PHOENIX — Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Marcus Morris added 18 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 102-92 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles won its second straight game, bouncing back from a tough stretch that included its only three-game losing streak of the season. The Clippers are still working to piece together their upgraded playing rotation, which includes the recently acquired Morris and guard Reggie Jackson.

Both were important contributors on Wednesday. Morris hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left that ended a final Suns rally. Jackson had 12 points off the bench.

The Clippers led by as many as 15 points during the third quarter before settling for a 76-66 advantage going into the fourth. The Suns never cut the deficit to less than seven in the final quarter.

It was a disappointing start to a six-game homestand for Phoenix, which is among several teams fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Memphis is at No. 8 right now, but Portland, San Antonio, New Orleans, Sacramento and Phoenix are all within five games.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 25 points and 17 rebounds. All-Star guard Devin Booker had a rough night, scoring 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Phoenix shot just 39% from the field.

Phoenix led for most of the first half, but the Clippers rallied for a 54-49 lead at the break. Leonard had 12 points for the Clippers, while Ayton led the Suns with 14.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles has a 6-0 record this season when its full roster is available to play. ... The Clippers have a 39-19 record, which is their second-best 58-game start to the season in franchise history. The 2012-13 team was 40-18. ... Leonard had his 13th double-double of the season.

Suns: F Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t play because of a right knee injury. Coach Monty Williams said he didn’t know how much time Oubre would miss. The 24-year-old is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 18.7 points. It was just the third game he’s missed this season. ... Coming into Wednesday, Ayton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only two players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points and 12 rebounds in February. ... Ricky Rubio finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

UP NEXT

The Clippers return home to face the Nuggets on Friday.

The Suns continue their six-game homestand against the Pistons on Friday.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Booker, Oubre lead Suns over Clippers 130-122
Clippers take over in second half, down Suns
Clippers edge Celtics 107-104 in OT with Leonard and George
Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron and Lakers 112-102
Zubac, Caldwell-Pope lead short-handed Lakers past Suns
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries