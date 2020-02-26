How are minor planets named?

Related Story Prescott resident Robert Ward has joined the likes of Neil Armstrong, Albert Einstein, Led Zeppelin and Robin Williams. Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter

Contrary to what some believe, people cannot pay money to name a star, planet or galaxy, according to the International Astronomical Union.

Some commercial enterprises purport to offer such services for a fee, but such “names” have no formal or official validity whatsoever, IAU’s website states.



When it comes to minor planets, the naming process is quite extensive.

More than 930,000 minor planets have been discovered.

Of those, 545,135 have been numbered.

A number is assigned once a minor planet is observed at multiple oppositions.

“That’s where it’s lined up with the Sun and Earth,” said Richard Hill, a retired astronomer who worked for the Catalina Sky Survey. “It’s like a full moon.”

Once it gets a number, then it can be named. That privilege is usually given to the discoverer of the object, whether that be an individual or an organization like the Catalina Sky Survey.

The discoverer must write out why the object should receive a certain name and then submit it to the 15-member International Astronomical Union (IAU) Committee for Small Body Nomenclature, comprised of professional astronomers from around the world.

The name can be almost anything as long as it follows a few basic parameters:

• 16 characters or fewer in length (including any spaces or punctuation)

• preferably one word

• pronounceable (in some language)

• non-offensive

• not too similar to an existing name of a minor planet or natural planetary satellite

• Names for persons or events known primarily for their military or political activities are acceptable only after 100 years elapsed since the person died or the event occurred.

• Names of pet animals are discouraged.

• Names of a purely or principally commercial nature are not allowed.

Of the 545,135 numbered minor planets, only a little over 22,000 have been named.

