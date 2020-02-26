Granite Dells Regional Park bill advances out of committee

A bill that aims to pump $5.3 million of state money into preserving a chunk of Prescott’s Granite Dells has now crossed its legislative-committee hurdles.

But Rep. Noel Campbell, the sponsor of the bill, cautions that last week’s advancement out of the Appropriations Committee is far from an assurance that the bill will succeed.

“It doesn’t really mean anything,” Campbell said Wednesday, Feb. 26, of the success of his House Bill 2284 in the various committee reviews. “There’s no guarantee.”

What matters most in the process is yet to come, Campbell said. “We’re into the budget negotiations,” he said, noting that those lengthy discussions among legislators are where much of the budget decision-making occurs.

In early February, Campbell’s bill got unanimous approval from the Land and Agriculture Committee, and it got a 9-2 vote of approval from the Appropriations Committee this past week.

Prescott City Councilwoman Cathey Rusing reported during the City Council’s Feb. 25 meeting that she and other supporters had traveled to the legislature for both of the committee deliberations.

She emphasized that the bill strives to recoup some of the tax money that originates in Prescott and is distributed by the state.

“We are not asking for a handout,” Rusing said. “We’re asking for $5.3 million to be reinvested for the creation of this regional park.”

Rusing maintains that the regional park that would encompass scenic land in the middle of the Granite Dells would be a “crown jewel” for the area, and a “nice addition” to Prescott’s existing preserved holdings in the Dells.

Officials have stressed that the parcel in question does not include the Arizona Eco Development (AED) land that surrounds the iconic Point of Rocks. Negotiations for preservation of that land is separate from the regional park discussion, they say.

The bill seeks $5.3 million to be appropriated from the state to the Arizona State Parks Board, which in turn would distribute the money to the City of Prescott to purchase the property to establish a regional park in Yavapai County. The city would ultimately own the land.

Supporters have described the sought-after parcel as owned by a conservation-minded property owner who is not seeking annexation into the city.

Along with the requested $5.3 million from the state, Rusing pointed out that the city has $1.8 million in its open space fund, which could be used to help with the purchase.

Campbell said Wednesday that he would like to see a more official statement of support from the city, along with the amount of money Prescott would bring to the table. He said that would help in the coming budget negotiations.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Greg Mengarelli said he planned to reach out to Campbell to see what type of city action would be most helpful in the process.

“We definitely support the bill,” Mengarelli said.

Of the city money that is available to help with the purchase, Mengarelli said the open space account “would be appropriate to spend (for the purchase).” But he added that he does not have a comfort level of how the other council members feel about the amount.

The mayor said the matter is scheduled for an executive session discussion in the coming weeks — likely followed by a public discussion as well.

“We need to discuss strategy and how much money is available,” Mengarelli said of the pending closed-door discussion.

Discussion of negotiations for the purchase of property is among the reasons for executive sessions allowed under the Arizona Open Meeting Law.

Along with Campbell’s sponsorship, the bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Karen Fann and Rep. Steve Pierce.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.