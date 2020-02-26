Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning

Another fireball lit up Arizona’s sky around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received dozens of reports of the bright meteor sighting across Arizona and neighboring states.

“We can confirm this was a meteor event this morning,” said Mike Hankey with AMS.

Several people caught video of the streaking light, including Prescott meteorite hunter Robert Ward.

“It was another big one!” Ward said.

Based on a rough plot of the fireball’s trajectory, Ward said the event appears to have occurred near the Beeline Highway south of Payson.

The speed of the fall indicates that the material was likely that of a comet, which are made up of mostly ice and dust, Ward said. In such cases, the material usually burns up before reaching the Earth’s surface.

“Just by eyeballing it, it had a very high rate of speed during the entry, which greatly decreases the chance of any material surviving to the ground,” he said.

This is at least the second fireball to have entered Arizona’s atmosphere this month.

The first witnessed event was in Yavapai County near Prescott on Feb. 16. That particular fireball generated a loud sonic boom after the material exploded in the sky.

Many Prescott-area residents reported feeling their homes shake during the event.

Some even reported seeing black rocks fly through the sky.

Convinced that some of those rocks made it to the ground, Ward has since been scouring areas in Chino Valley and along Williamson Valley Road for surviving meteorites.

Though he hasn’t found anything yet, he said hunts can take weeks before being successful.

Something that would help his effort are any videos of the event.

“If people can check their security cameras to see if they caught anything from that event on the 16th, I’d be interested in looking at those videos,” he said.

To contact Ward, email info@robertwardmeteorites.com.

Fireballs have also been reported this month in southern Utah and central Mexico, both of which Ward is keeping an eye on in case any significant meteorite data or finds are reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “It’s just a phenomenal amount of meteors locally and it’s just totally random. It could be happening anywhere on the planet and it just so happens they’re all right here, right now.”

