Editorial: State taxes, military pensions bring out political mettle

It is not in the cards right now for lawmakers to honor Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State pledge to exempting military pensions from the state’s income tax.

The bill is dead, and it appears the legislators are walking carefully — having shot down their boss’s idea.

Four Republicans sided with the 13 Senate Democrats to quash the idea. None from the GOP explained their decision during the vote. However, Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler is pushing an alternate set of tax breaks, which would give broader relief to individuals and businesses.

“I generally oppose carve outs,” he said after the vote, coming pretty close to explaining the opposition to the military pension idea.

Sen. David Farnsworth of Mesa, also a Republican, said: “When we make policies they need to be broad and affect everybody. Any time we carve out any segment, it shifts the load to everyone else.”

Those in the Governor’s Office sound undeterred.

“Because this is included in the governor’s budget package, our expectation is that it will be enacted as part of the final budget rather than as a stand-alone bill,” said Ducey press aide Patrick Ptak.

It is this sort of optimism that makes public policy, like a debate — ignoring an argument when it opposes your goals.

Still, Tuesday’s vote is the second setback in a week for Ducey in getting the priorities from his State of the State speech enacted.

Late this past week, the governor had to give up on his call for lawmakers to put a provision into the Arizona Constitution forbidding cities from having policies that preclude law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials. Ducey found himself not only short of votes but facing opposition from the business community concerned about how putting such a measure on the November ballot would affect the state’s image and its ability to land conventions and conferences.

We get it that exempting military pensions from state income tax is a hard sell; in this space recently we called for the governor and the state’s lawmakers to share the $600 million to $1 billion revenue surplus across the board. That includes a tax cut for everyone, which would balance what Arizonans pay in the wake of federal changes to taxes.

Lt. Col. Bill DeKemper of Prescott, U.S. Air Force (ret.), who heads up Prescott High School’s AFJROTC program, sees it too. He told The Daily Courier he hadn’t given much thought to the proposal, but had it passed, he certainly would have appreciated the gesture.

DeKemper said he understands “you need taxes to make things happen, and so I don’t have any problem with vets paying their fair share.”

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu, in trying to line up the votes for SB 1237, said: “This encourages these vets to stay here, lay down roots, move and escape from other crazy states like what I did from California.”

Stay the course, lawmakers, you are showing your mettle. Do what is best, and know that your constituents are watching.

