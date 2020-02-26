Eden Brass Quintet coming to Elks Theater Feb. 28

Critics have been good to modern brass band music in the past 15 years, as their focus evolved from New Orleans-style groups heavy on percussion to ensembles that play rap, dance and covers of rock and jazz songs. Recently, a performance of the Marvin Gaye song “Sexual Healing” by the Hot 8 Brass Band was featured in the film “Chef” and the Netflix series “Sex Education.”

The next “Fridays with AZ Phil” concert, at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 on the third floor of the Elks Theater, will salute this musical trend with an “eclectic” performance from the Elden Brass Quintet. The Northern Arizona University group is comprised of brass instrument–playing professors and professionals who perform without percussion—except for the knee-slapping, foot stomping and hand clapping that go with their more exuberant pieces.

The group plans to perform several new arrangements of songs that are familiar, such as a jazzy “Amazing Grace,” featuring Stephen Dunn on the trumpet, “Three Preludes” by George Gershwin and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” arranged by Duke Ellington.

All of the members are either part of the NAU Flagstaff music department faculty or have taught at NAU in the past, according to Cindy Gould, the principal trumpet for the Arizona Philharmonic. She also performs with Prescott Pops, played in the “Phantom of the Opera” orchestra at Yavapai College, is a principal trumpet for the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, is in the Verde Valley Sinfonietta in Sedona and the San Juan Symphony in Durango.

Formed in 2006, the Elden Brass Quintet plays a blend of music in its repertoire. Performers include: Stephen Dunn, trumpet; Cindy Gould, trumpet; Nancy Sullivan, horn; David Vining, trombone; and Benjamin Ordaz, tuba. Vining and his wife also run a music publishing business, Mountain Peak Music.

For tickets or more information, go to azphil.org or call 855-321-6724. The last Fridays with AZ Phil performance of the season will be on May 1, 2020, featuring Duo Catalina, with music by two flutists, Andrea Graves and Jeannette Moore.

Arizona Philharmonic, a nonprofit orchestra comprised of paid, professional musicians, plays in Prescott; musicians are located throughout the state and most work in other orchestras. AZ Phil will play one more major concert for the 2019-2020 season at Yavapai College on May 24, with original compositions and a performance by Toni Tennille.

Information provided by the Elden Brass Quintet.