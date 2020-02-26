Drive-by shooting near Williams leads to arrest
ASH FORK — On Feb. 24, around 8:30 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a person fired shots at residences in the Kaibab Estates West community, north of Ash Fork.
According to CCSO, several people had been gathered at a residence when a disagreement occurred between two individuals. Witnesses and victims said that the suspect went to his vehicle where he obtained a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the home. He then left the scene and went to a nearby residence where he fired multiple rounds toward another home. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist in locating and taking the suspect into custody.
Chad Anderson, 46, a resident of Kaibab Estates West, was taken into custody and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, assault drive by shooting, prohibited (weapons) possessor, disorderly conduct with firearm and criminal damage.
No one was injured by the gunfire, the investigation is still ongoing.
The Williams- Grand Canyon News is a sister publication to the Daily Courier.
