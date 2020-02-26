Drive-by shooting near Williams leads to arrest

ASH FORK — On Feb. 24, around 8:30 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a person fired shots at residences in the Kaibab Estates West community, north of Ash Fork.

According to CCSO, several people had been gathered at a residence when a disagreement occurred between two individuals. Witnesses and victims said that the suspect went to his vehicle where he obtained a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the home. He then left the scene and went to a nearby residence where he fired multiple rounds toward another home. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist in locating and taking the suspect into custody.

Chad Anderson, 46, a resident of Kaibab Estates West, was taken into custody and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, assault drive by shooting, prohibited (weapons) possessor, disorderly conduct with firearm and criminal damage.

No one was injured by the gunfire, the investigation is still ongoing.

