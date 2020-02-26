Come and learn how to prune your backyard fruit trees, Saturday, Feb. 29
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension presents a "Deciduous Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration" at McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St. in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Jeff Schalau will demonstrate why, when and how to prune your backyard fruit trees including apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.
This is a free event. It is not necessary to register, just show up.
For a map and directions, visit cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/anr/hort/pruning/mclandress.html.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: