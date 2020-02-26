Come and learn how to prune your backyard fruit trees, Saturday, Feb. 29

The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension presents a "Deciduous Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration" at McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St. in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Jeff Schalau will demonstrate why, when and how to prune your backyard fruit trees including apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

This is a free event. It is not necessary to register, just show up.

For a map and directions, visit cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/anr/hort/pruning/mclandress.html.

