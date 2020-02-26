Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki named All-American for cross-country

Chino Valley High School senior Phoenix Swiacki was one of four boys cross-country runners from around the state of Arizona to be named First Team All-American Saturday, Jan. 25.

Presented by the Dairy Council of Arizona, the Arizona Coaches Association and the American Leadership Academy, Swiacki said he was a little bit surprised when he found out he received the award.

“I was kind of just rushed into it,” Swiacki said. “My coach was like ‘we’re going to nominate you for it’ and I’m like ‘okay I’ll fill out whatever I need to’ and then I got the call and it was definitely strange.”

He’s been running for at least eight years and has known Chino Valley High School Cross Country Coach Marc Metz for the same amount of time, he said.

In December, Swiacki said he received an email that said Metz and Chino Valley High School Athletic Director Marty Campitelli were going to choose him for All American, he said. It wasn’t until two weeks before the deadline they told him to finish the packet and he got the call to accept the award a week after sending it out, Swiacki said.

Looking ahead, he said he’s going to be attending college at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas where he plans to keep running and study electrical engineering.

“I chose the school because it’s a division three school that I’m able to run at and also it’s a good Christian environment that’ll help strengthen my faith,” Swiacki said. “All around, I think it’s the best choice.”

