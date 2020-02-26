OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Arizona lawmaker Kirkpatrick returns to House after alcohol treatment

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP photo)

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 1:49 p.m.

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona returned to Congress on Wednesday after a six-week absence for treatment of alcoholism, a move she said was prompted by a fall that she saw as “a little bit of a wake-up call.”

The Democratic lawmaker told The Arizona Republic that she didn't know she had a problem with substance abuse until she fell on a Metro platform in Alexandria, Virginia, in January. She suffered a fractured spine, cracked ribs and a gash in her head.

Kirkpatrick could not say how much wine she had with lunch before rushing to the Capitol for a vote that came three hours earlier than expected. She said she's grateful her injuries weren't more severe and appreciates the support of her family and congressional colleagues.

She said she's returning to the House feeling healed physically, though she'll likely be in an alcoholism counseling program for the rest of her life for the disease she views as “irreversible.”

She said she wasn't a daily drinker for most of her life but has slowly consumed increasing amounts of alcohol over the past decade.

"I will say that my children had called it to my attention and they were like, 'You know, mom, we call you at night. You don't sound right. You know, maybe you're drinking a little bit too much," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick is facing reelection in her Tucson-area district, which is closely divided between Republicans and Democrats.

"I guess the voters will decide, right?" she said. “It's important to me to always be who I am and be open and honest, and we've done that.”

