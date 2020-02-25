‘Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks,’ Feb. 27

The "Window on Nature" programs are held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott monthly from September through May and feature a live speaker presentation covering many topics of interest such as people who enjoy birds, wildlife and the world we share.

February's presentation features Bob & Martha Manning, authors of the new book "Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks." This book highlights their passion for the parks and for walking. They will share their excellent photos and their stories of extraordinary hikes in exceptional places.

This is a free event, open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 27. Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the program following from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 928-778-6502 or 928-848-1513.

