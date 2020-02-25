‘Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks,’ Feb. 27
Prescott Audubon Society's "Window on Nature" Program
The "Window on Nature" programs are held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott monthly from September through May and feature a live speaker presentation covering many topics of interest such as people who enjoy birds, wildlife and the world we share.
February's presentation features Bob & Martha Manning, authors of the new book "Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks." This book highlights their passion for the parks and for walking. They will share their excellent photos and their stories of extraordinary hikes in exceptional places.
This is a free event, open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 27. Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the program following from 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 928-778-6502 or 928-848-1513.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: