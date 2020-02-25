OFFERS
‘Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks,’ Feb. 27
Prescott Audubon Society's "Window on Nature" Program

February's "Window on Nature" presentation features Bob & Martha Manning, authors of the new book "Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks" at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Prescott Audubon)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:20 a.m.

The "Window on Nature" programs are held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott monthly from September through May and feature a live speaker presentation covering many topics of interest such as people who enjoy birds, wildlife and the world we share.

February's presentation features Bob & Martha Manning, authors of the new book "Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks." This book highlights their passion for the parks and for walking. They will share their excellent photos and their stories of extraordinary hikes in exceptional places.

This is a free event, open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 27. Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the program following from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 928-778-6502 or 928-848-1513.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Trinity Presbyterian Church

