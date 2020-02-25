Treating neck and back pain: As easy as one small incision?

Most of us have seen commercials on TV that claim, If you suffer from chronic back pain, all it takes is as little as 30 minutes and one small incision to get you back to doing the things you love to do. While these advertisements do offer hope to those who suffer from chronic spine pain caused by conditions like herniated discs, spinal stenosis or degenerative disc disease ... can a simple, 30-minute procedure really relieve the ongoing pain? The answer is both Yes and No.

Yes, because of Minimally Invasive Surgery, or MIS, which may alleviate the pain.

• Due to advances in technology, spine surgery options have seen dramatic developments, especially in the advancements of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques. The use of artificial discs, nerve monitoring, computer-aided navigation, real-time X-ray and specially designed instruments have improved significantly in the last 25 years. These improvements mean smaller incisions, less pain after surgery, less narcotic use and faster recovery times. Patients can return to normal activity sooner than those who undergo traditional surgery with larger incisions.

• MIS utilizes smaller incisions and is often less traumatic to the body. The surgeon is able to access the spine through a minimal number of small incisions through which a small tube is inserted. Instead of removing or cutting surrounding muscle and tissue, the tube simply pushes them out of the way and provides direct access to a specific area.

• Aided by CT-guided computer navigation, the surgeon inserts special instruments through the tube to perform the procedure. In some cases, a microscope is used to enhance or provide a different view. Any tissue, bone or disc fragments can be removed through the tube as well. When the procedure has been completed, the small incisions may require a few stitches and are covered with small bandages. Patients are often able to go home on the same day.



• Most spine conditions treated through MIS fall into two categories: Decompression and Fusion surgeries. These conditions may include spinal stenosis; degenerative, bulging or herniated discs; osteoarthritis; pinched nerves; sciatica; scoliosis and facet disease.

• Decompression surgery: This requires the removal of a small portion of the disc or vertebrae to open or enlarge the spaces surrounding the spinal canal where spinal nerves are located. When a disc bulges into the spinal canal, the space for the nerves becomes narrowed, causing severe pain. By removing part of the disc and opening the spaces, the nerves have enough room to perform properly.

• Fusion surgery: This corrects problems of the spine’s small bones (vertebrae) and creates stabilization by fusing or joining two or more vertebrae together. This allows for decompression of the compressed nerves. These procedures involve removal of the damaged disc or vertebrae and fusion of the adjacent bones through a small incision in the patient’s back.

All that said, unfortunately, sometimes the answer is No. Not all patients are candidates for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

• Some patients may require more traditional ‘open’ surgical procedures and some may not be good candidates for surgery at all. In general, surgery is only considered when the exact sources of pain can be identified and after non-surgical options, such as physical therapy, injections and medications, have failed to provide relief.

Talking with an orthopedic spine physician will help you understand your condition, its causes, your treatment options and any potential risks. When considering a surgeon, be sure he or she has the credentials and experience to perform both minimally invasive and traditional surgery. Taking time to find the right surgeon and facility can be as important as the surgery itself.

Dr. Mahoney is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon with the Spine and Pain Center at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics. Through advanced MIS techniques, he is helping patients recover much faster from spine surgery. Dr. Mahoney practices in Prescott Valley and Flagstaff. To learn more, visit NorthAZortho.com or call 928-226-2900.