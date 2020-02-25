OFFERS
Spring Preview: Senior-heavy Badgers want more after early state playoff exit in 2019
Prep Baseball

Korey Schwartz hits in the cage during practice Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Prescott. Schwartz will play first base this season and pitch. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr.
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:02 p.m.

PRESCOTT — The 2020 Prescott baseball team is hoping to make some noise at state a few months from now, and with several seniors on the roster who received regular playtime a season ago, this spring may be a special one for the Badgers.

Longtime Prescott coach Kent Winslow said his club is “blessed” to have so many seniors this season to lean on.

“It’s a pretty experienced group,” Winslow said, adding at least five of the eight seniors played every day in 2019.

Prescott, finished 15-10 overall a season ago, but lost only one Grand Canyon region game (11-1), coming up short for the title claimed by Lee Williams.

The Badgers skipped the state play-in round as a No. 8 seed, but were bumped out of the playoffs early with a 4-3 loss to No. 9-ranked Estrella Foothills in the first round.

Winslow expects his club back in the postseason this May.

“It’s our goal every year. We want to get better every day, because it’s about what you do between the lines [that counts],” Winslow said.

Two of the leaders on this team are seniors Jacob Police and Korey Schwartz.

Police figures to be the No. 1 starter for the Badgers this season, then play shortstop when he’s not pitching while Schwartz mans first base and gives Prescott a power bat in the middle of the lineup that most high schools dream of.

Police, who hit .303 with four doubles and 13 RBIs a season ago, said the senior group is fun to be around.

photo

Jacob Police puts his work in at shortstop Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Prescott. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

“We have eight seniors, so we’ve been with each other, basically we’ve known each other our whole lives. Then we have a few young guys, so it’s a good vibe in the clubhouse,” Police said, adding he aims to be a positive leader this spring.

“I need to keep my head up and set the example,” Police said.

Schwartz, who stands 6-foot-6, led the club in hitting last season with a .491 average. He hopes that continues this spring.

“I’m just trying to get a ball I can drive,” Schwartz said when asked about his approach at the plate. “And this year, I want to be more aggressive on hanging curveballs, changeups. Usually I like to take off-speed [pitches], but last year I hit a few home runs off curveballs, so I want to keep doing that.”

AROUND THE HORN

With Police on the mound and Schwartz at first, Ashton Hubbs is expected to be behind the plate this season while Ethan Pena should see the bulk of the time at second base.

Elvis Hauptman is the shortstop when Police is pitching an Colby Macbeth is expected to be at third.

In the outfield, Cooper Wells, Luke Fredrick and Rhett Pearce are expected to be left to right, respectively.

UP NEXT

The Badgers (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) open the 2020 season today as they play Desert Edge in the Adam Donnenfield Memorial Classic, which is hosted by Brophy Prep. in Phoenix.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 3:45 p.m.

Prescott hosts Tempe in their home opener at 3 p.m. March 3.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

