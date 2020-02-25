OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 26
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spring Preview: Seasoned Bears ready for return to postseason after 1-year absence
Prep Baseball

Bradshaw Mountain infielder Dalton Irwin makes a diving catch during a practice on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Bradshaw Mountain. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain infielder Dalton Irwin makes a diving catch during a practice on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Bradshaw Mountain. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:55 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain baseball missed the playoffs last year but is looking to make sure that won’t happen again this year.

An experienced and seasoned group returns for the Bears, which will be needed to keep pace with Lee Williams, Prescott and the rest of the Grand Canyon Region. In 2019, the Bears couldn’t find their stride, resulting in an 8-15 overall record and fifth-place finish in the region standings.

However, head coach Brian Bundrick believes the team can shake things up this year and qualify for state.

“Well that’s always your goal. Every year you have a goal of making it to the postseason and obviously sustain it as long as you can,” Bundrick said. “Last year, we were just kind of young and this year, we definitely have the age group and the experience to make it a little further. And hopefully, we can get dialed in when it matters and just win some games.”

The Bears will be led by southpaw pitcher Paxton Prentice, who returns for his senior season after registering a 3.15 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched in 2019. The 6-foot-3 Prentice, whose fastball hovers around the upper ‘80s, said Bradshaw Mountain will have a deep pitching rotation this year as regulars Jacob Roberts, Aidaan Garcia, Jordan Massis and Josh Grant will be returning. Prentice also said he’s looking to take on a much larger leadership role in 2020.

“I think we’re going to be pretty deep in the lineup for pitching. We got a lot of solid arms and we like to get after it and get those ground balls and outs as fast as possible,” Prentice said. “But one of my priorities is being a leader on this team. I’ve been here for four years and I just want to be a role model for others.”

photo

Bradshaw Mountain baseball’s, left to right, Josh Grant, Paxton Prentice, Jordan Massis and Austin Seisinger bring it in after a drill during practice on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Bradshaw Mountain. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

With the Bears only losing Chase Torp to graduation last year, a good portion of their batting order will stay intact. Grant, Roberts, Massis and Blair Hillig each recorded at least 13 RBIs while hitting over .300 last season, but Bundrick said the offense can be streaky at times. However, Bundrick also expects the offense to be more consistent this time around.

“Hitting is tough … Some days we look like we’re going to lead the world and the next day, we can’t touch it. But that’s normal in high school baseball,” Bundrick said. “I think we’ll be OK. I think we’ll hit collectively as a team, somewhere in the mid .350s or so and that’s what we got to do to win.”

Bradshaw Mountain will open its season at the Wayne Decombs Pre-Season West Side Invitational beginning on Thursday, Feb. 27 with a game against Valley Vista. Immediately following the tournament, the Bears will have their home opener when they host St. Mary’s on Tuesday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region action will kick off with a road game at Flagstaff on March 10. The Bears’ season series against cross-town rivals Prescott will take place on April 14 at 3 p.m. (away) and April 16 at 6:30 p.m. (home).

As far as what it’s going to take to make a push for the playoffs, senior shortstop Jacob Platt said that the Bears will just stick to what they do best and look to play for the team and not just for oneself.

“I think we’re just going to need to play the way we know how to play and try not to do too much individually and then just play as a team and I think we can go pretty far,” Platt said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Preview: Bradshaw Mountain baseball hungry for 2019 season to begin
Southpaw Paxton Prentice fans 11 in complete-game win for Bears over Mingus
Spring Preview: Bears pin hopes on chemistry, hard work paying off
Rival Eagles take down Bradshaw Mountain 9-5
Bears rout Mohave 11-3
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries