Spring Preview: Chino Valley baseball coach looks forward to first season
Prep Baseball

Chino Valley infielder Riley Roskopf takes a swing during practice Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Chino Valley infielder Riley Roskopf takes a swing during practice Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:58 p.m.

As he looks forward to his first season coaching the Chino Valley High School baseball team, with the season opener against the Winslow High School Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, Jason Olson said he thinks things are looking good.

“A lot of the plays and a lot of stuff that we have intact has taken a little bit for them to understand just because it’s new for everybody,” Olson said. “So we’re working on timing, we’re working on where we’re supposed to be and what we’re supposed to do. As far as even that goes, looking pretty good going into it.”

With it being his first season as the coach, the biggest challenge has been it being a whole new system, he said. Most of what he’s doing is different than what was done in the past, so he’s been getting the team used to what he’s trying to do, what Chino Valley baseball is now and what everyone’s jobs are, Olson said. His second challenge has been how he just got four of his players who just got done with basketball a few days ago, Olson said. They’re still trying to play catch up and get in baseball shape and ready to go, he said.

Because those four basketball players are a little behind, the team has had to look into some other places, such as senior Tyler Carey, to fill in and make up some spots until everyone on the team can get into game shape, Olson said.

Carey is returning for his fourth year playing for the Chino Valley High School baseball team and said that while he doesn’t like that this is his final year playing baseball for the team, it’s been a great four years and he’s looking forward to the season ahead.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a good season and I think it’s just going to be a fun year.”

Carey said he’s loved how he’s learned more every year he’s come back to play and that he’s gotten o know the guys on the team a lot more.

An incoming freshman to watch for this year is Gary Tidaback, Olson said. Tidaback said the new coaching staff is what led him to want to be on the team and that it seemed like it would be a good opportunity. He also said he’s ready for the season to start.

“I’m ready to get on with the season,” Tidaback said. “Win some games.”

His mind is already on what lies ahead and said he’s looking on toward the playoffs, hoping to make it there.

The team is solid all the way around, Olson said. While he doesn’t think there’s one particular strength that oversees another at this point, he did mention pitching early on.

“Definitely early in the season, especially when it’s cold, pitching tends to dominate,” Olson said. “You never know when you go up to Winslow and the wind’s going to be blowing. We got some guys that can swing a pretty good stick.”

After the season opener Wednesday, the team’s first home game is at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, against the Snowflake High School Lobos.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

