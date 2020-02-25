Spring Preview: Bradshaw Mountain boys tennis to continue rebuild

Two years removed from winning a Division II, Section II championship and advancing all the way to the state semifinals, Bradshaw Mountain’s boys tennis team still has some rebuilding to do.

In 2019, the Bears stumbled, going from an impressive 13-1 regular-season record the previous season to a 3-11 mark (1-6 section) after stars Dawson Turner, Luke Poteat and Tyler Calia graduated.

Bradshaw Mountain’s inexperience had caught up to the squad in arguably the toughest section in D-II, despite the steady presence of Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Colin Streeter and David Medevielle.

This spring, sixth-year Bears coach Tim McClintock plans to continue molding the 2020 club in hopes that it can rebound. He has 12 players on his roster.

“We have really good boys, and everybody’s back from last year to compete in a really tough conference,” McClintock said. “The boys have a great attitude and they are really good students. They are all friends in school, and they all hang out.”

Bradshaw Mountain opens the season at 3:30 p.m. today, Feb. 26, at Willow Canyon in a non-section clash in Phoenix. The Bears will visit Agua Fria in Avondale on Tuesday, March 3, before returning to Prescott Valley for their season home opener versus Estrella Foothills at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, on their campus courts east of Bob Pavlich Field.

Section play starts at Mingus on March 19 in Cottonwood. In 2019, three D-II, Section II teams were among the 16 squads that qualified for the team state tournament, including Cactus Shadows, Flagstaff and Notre Dame Prep. Notre Dame Prep lost to Catalina Foothills, 5-3, in the state championship match.

“We fit somewhere in the middle [of Section II],” McClintock said.

Streeter, a junior, will play his final two seasons in a Bradshaw Mountain uniform. He will stay in Prescott Valley for his senior year, while his dad, Humboldt Unified School Superintendent Dan Streeter, takes over as superintendent of the Marana Unified School District, northwest of Tucson. Streeter accepted his new position on Feb. 13.

Medevielle, a senior, joins Streeter as well as juniors Matthias Martin (No. 3 singles), Jude St. Claire (No. 4), Connor Hyde (No. 5) and Zander Leyva (No. 6) as Bradshaw Mountain’s 2020 starters.

In doubles play, Streeter and Medevielle form the team’s No. 1 pairing, followed by St. Claire and Hyde at No. 2 and Leyva and Isaac Nache at No. 3.

Last season at the Division II singles state championships, Streeter won his first-round match over Mingus’ John Valentine by default, but lost in straight sets to eventual state champion Oliver Boleratzky of Deer Valley in the ensuing round.

“I’m really excited for Colin,” said McClintock, adding that Boleratzky is back for Deer Valley. “If he gets a good seed [at the state singles tournament], he can go to the semifinals.”

In state doubles in 2019, Cactus Shadows’ Harry Carrozza and Ryan Hildebrand captured the title, making it a clean sweep for Section II in the division’s individual categories.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.