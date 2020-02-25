Spring Preview: Bears softball seeks to get over semifinal hump

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Last season, Bradshaw Mountain softball put together a magical campaign where they clinched the Grand Canyon Region crown and made it all the way to the state semifinals. However, the Bears fell just short in that semifinal game against Salpointe Catholic, ending their season.

This season, the Bears — who look better than ever — are out to avenge that loss and ultimately capture a state title.

“Every season, we’re always excited to be out here. We have a wealth of experience coming back,” Bears’ head coach Sharon Haese said. “We’re really just trying to build off from last year where we left off in the semifinals and reasserting our goals and where we need to be and how we need to attack each part of the season: the preseason, the grind and then the super grind, which is the postseason so we can get to our end goal, which is the state championship.”

Eight seniors and two juniors will be returning to Bradshaw Mountain’s lineup while three up-and-coming underclassmen are also poised to make a pivotal impact. Among those returners are ace pitchers Jacie Hambrick and Caitlynn Neal, who have both played at the national level with USA softball and have committed to University of Nebraska and Grand Canyon University, respectively.

“I think [our pitching] will take us deep but it does take the whole team,” said Neal, who earned third team All-American honors in 2019 after recording a 0.66 ERA with 204 strikeouts and 19 wins. “I think we need to do a little bit better offensively to get us where we need to be. I think we have a pretty solid defense and our pitching looks good so I think it’ll get us pretty deep.”

While Neal possesses a nasty screwball up her sleeve, Hambrick boasts a wide range of pitches in her arsenal, including an effective rise ball, drop ball and changeup. The good thing is that both pitchers can hit too, as Neal will usually slide into the 2-hole while Hambrick will fill the cleanup role.

Outfielder Madison Duryea, another big bat for the Bears, will also be returning for her senior season. In 2018, she broke a program record for most homers in a season with 20 and managed to smash a team-high 13 last season. Returners Kirsten Schmidt, Kassidy Outlaw, Yesenia Gomez, Aniessa Ramirez and Layla Strouder all hit over .300 last season and should round out the Bears’ batting order quite nicely.

“We have hitting all through the lineup. We had it last year so a lot of the kids can hit the long ball,” Haese said. “We just have bats all the way through the lineup but we are focusing too on that short game because sometimes if you rely on the long ball too much, that short game can come up to bite you.”

Bradshaw Mountain will open its season on Wednesday, Feb. 26 with a home game against Youngker at 4 p.m. The Bears will also be home for their region opener against Coconino on March 24 at 3:45 p.m.

Rivalry week against Prescott is set for the third week of April. The Bears’ home leg of that two-game series will be on Tuesday, April 14 while Prescott will play hosts on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“I definitely think we have the ability to win state as long as we stay focused, and that’s one of our goals,” Hambrick said. “I think we want it more this year, especially because we had that experience of losing in the semifinals last year and now we know what to do to not make that happen this year.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.