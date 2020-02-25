Spring Preview: Bears bank on juniors’ experience to make a push in D-II

Bradshaw Mountain’s girls tennis team graduated four seniors from its nine-player roster in 2019, but that doesn’t mean that the Bears won’t be competitive this spring.

Steadily, the Bears are becoming stronger in Division II.

At 3:30 p.m. today, Feb. 26, Bradshaw Mountain plays host to Willow Canyon in its 2020 season opener on its campus courts in Prescott Valley. The Bears are looking to get off to a fast start, too, with four of their first five team matches at home.

“It definitely gives us a lot more to look forward to this season,” Bears coach Jack Fields said of the Bears’ early schedule. “We had nearly every match away last year. The girls feel a competitive edge and an incentive to play hard when they are at home.”

Bradshaw Mountain starts its section slate on March 19 when it welcomes county rival Mingus to town.

“This year will be pretty exciting,” Fields added.

This season, the Bears will rely on No. 1 singles player Brinlee Kidd, a junior, to lead them. Juniors Rachel Supergan, Shannon Moore and Mikayla Behm are the Nos. 2 through 4 singles players, respectively, followed by senior captain Sidney Ducote at No. 5 and junior Sam Carrillo at No. 6.

In doubles play, Kidd and Supergan form the team’s No. 1 pairing, followed by Moore and Ducote at No. 2, and Carrillo and junior Lindsey Nguyen at No. 3. Last spring, Supergan and now-graduated Bear Morgan Williams qualified for the state doubles tournament, although they lost in the first round.

Fields, who is embarking on his second season as varsity coach, said Kidd and Supergan are thrilled.

“The strongest will be our returning players; we have all juniors and one senior on varsity this year,” Fields said. “Brinlee is amazing. We have two freshmen who came out and have never played before.”

In 2019, Bradshaw Mountain compiled an 8-6 team record and a 4-4 tally in Section II, finishing the campaign with a respectable No. 19 ranking. The Bears, who don’t play year-round tennis like several of their opponents in the section, found themselves on the outside looking in for a team state tournament qualification.

“We are a super-competitive section, but when we play [non-section matches] at Lake Havasu [March 27] and at Thunderbird [March 5], the weather will be more forgiving [than what we see in northern Arizona],” Fields said.

The four opponents ahead of the Bears in the section standings last spring were stalwarts. They included section champion and state runner-up Notre Dame Prep, section runner-up and state semifinalist Prescott, section third-place and state quarterfinalist Cactus Shadows, and section fourth-place and state qualifier Coconino.

When you consider the level of competition that the Bears were facing, they made quite a turnaround for a program that won a total of four team matches from the 2015-17 seasons.

In 2018, Bradshaw Mountain started to turn the corner, finishing at 7-7 and 3-5 in Section II, paving the way for the Bears to ratchet up their play under Fields.

