Sports medicine program to be offered at Prescott High

Prescott High School students tend to an injured athlete during a game. Sports Medicine is one of the new courses being offered under the Career and Technical Education (CTE) umbrella at PHS next school year. (PHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:39 p.m.

Sports Medicine is one of the new courses being offered under the Career and Technical Education (CTE) umbrella at Prescott High School next school year. Trent James, the Certified Athletic Trainer, is a proud Prescott High School graduate who was a former athlete and CTE completer graduated from PHS in 2009. After developing a passion for sports and exercise, Trent devoted his efforts to promoting health through personal training, and eventually progressed to attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training. Trent returned back home to Prescott High School after one year as the head athletic trainer for North Canyon High School in Phoenix. Trent is in his fifth year as the head athletic trainer at Prescott High School, and during this time Prescott High School received a First Team Safe Sports Award, which guarantees that the athletic trainer has developed and implemented safety protocols, and ensures that an athletics program will perform to the highest safety standards for its athletes. Trent works hard to ensure that athlete’s obtain great care to progress their goals and maintain proper health. Next year, Trent will be teaching classes through the CTE program Sports Medicine, and is very excited for the opportunity to share his passion with PHS students.

Course purpose: To introduce the profession of athletic training to young adults who have a desire to pursue a career in athletic training or want to learn more about the profession of athletic training and all of its domains.

Student athletic trainer responsibilities: Student athletic trainers will be responsible for assisting the sports medicine staff with the daily tasks associated with providing the appropriate medical coverage for all student athletes at Prescott High School. Daily responsibilities of a student athletic trainer may include assisting with treatments and rehabilitation, practice and game preparation, practice and game coverage and various tasks related to the operation of the sports medicine facilities. Students will be required to spend 20 hours each semester as part of the course.

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.

