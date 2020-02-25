OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 25
Rosenburg: Sleepier during the winter? It's not unusual

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, Courier columnist
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:52 p.m.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My 15-year-old son is impossible to get up for school. It takes him a long time to wake up. I’ll wake him up and he goes back to sleep. This will go on for 30 minutes before he’s reasonably alert. Any ideas that might help?

A: Yes. First find out what time he is going to bed and how much sleep he is actually getting. He should be getting 8 to 10 hours at his age. If he is getting less, that could be the cause.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

I notice that during the winter I tend to be sleepier and sleep longer. Is that unusual?

A: Actually no, it is not. Because of the decrease in hours exposed to sunlight, our circadian rhythms change. We tend to produce more melatonin and at later hours. This results in sleeping later and feeling sleepier. Although not everyone experiences this, many do.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

About five years ago, I could not fall asleep. I started drinking heavily and have been drinking at night ever since to help me sleep. What do you think?

A: Inability to sleep is a major cause of alcoholism. I would strongly urge you to discuss this with your health care provider. A combination of cognitive behavioral therapy plus pharmacotherapy could possibly allow you sleep without alcohol.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

I have a CPAP machine. My friend who was diagnosed with sleep apnea has a BIPAP machine. What is the difference?

A: A CPAP machine maintains a constant level of positive pressure in the airway to keep the upper airway splinted open. A BIPAP maintains a constant pressure as well. However, when it senses the individual is breathing in, it applies an additional amount of pressure to aid in expanding the lungs. In some instances, people on BIPAP find it more comfortable than CPAP. This is more common in those with COPD, the severely obese and those with neuromuscular diseases that cause weakness of the respiratory system.

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, board-certified sleep medicine specialist, will answer readers’ questions by incorporating them in future columns. Contact him through the form at www.answersforsleep.com or via mail at the Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, 3259 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

