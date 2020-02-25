Recall: Sierra Soups issues allergy alert on undeclared gluten in 'Pasta e Fagioli' soup

Sierra Soups of Fresno, California, is recalling its 13-ounce packages of "Pasta e Fagioli" because the soup mix contains an individually wrapped package of pasta, which contains gluten. However, outer packaging states the product is Gluten Free.

People who have allergies to gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to a news release.

The recalled "Pasta e Fagioli" were distributed in nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. Locally, Walmart, Safeway and Cost Plus World Market carry this product.

The product comes in a 13-ounce, clear plastic package bearing the product name as well as the statement “Gluten-Free (without Pasta).”

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the gluten-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not clearly reveal the presence of gluten. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Pasta e Fagioli Soup are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions please contact the company at 1-559-387-0552 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or info@sierrafoodsco.com.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.