Proposed rental tax receives skepticism from Prescott Valley Town Council

It’s far from a done deal, but if the Town of Prescott Valley were to impose a rental tax on apartments and commercial buildings within corporate limits, it would help the town pay for much-needed road improvements, albeit not on state roads, like Highway 69.

Prescott Valley primarily generates revenue from sales taxes, and it has hesitated to charge a rental tax or a property tax in the past because it wanted to encourage growth.

During a Town Council study session Feb. 20, the topic generated significant debate.

“I have a terrible time with this topic, but our citizens are very concerned with keeping up with infrastructure with our growth,” Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said. “There has to be dedicated funding. We could not do even a minimum amount of paths and roads without funding.”

Voters would have to approve a rental tax for it to be enacted. For example, residents could collect signatures to try and get an initiative on a rental tax put on the November ballot, or Town Council could vote to place a rental tax measure on the ballot.

Town Council said it is considering scheduling a work study session, perhaps in mid- to late-March, to further discuss a rental tax and whether to vote on drafting a ballot proposal.

On Feb. 20, the Town of Prescott Valley reported that 87 of 91 Arizona municipalities currently charge a commercial rental tax, although Prescott Valley is not one of them.

Councilmembers Kendall Schumacher, Richard Anderson and Don Packard said they are concerned that residents and small business owners are already stretched to the limit with paying their bills. Adding a rental tax would pour more salt in their wounds, they believe.

“It seems like we would be shooting ourselves in the foot,” Schumacher said. “I don’t want people struggling in order to improve the town’s ambiance.”

Added Anderson, “If enough people were interested in a tax, they can initiate it. … There will always be things we need or we want to make a better town. I just can’t see adding additional taxes.”

Councilmember Marty Grossman said he couldn’t support a rental tax on apartments.

“The commercial aspect is a possibility, but I couldn’t support this 100%,” he added.

If the town instituted a 2.83% rental tax, for example, town officials estimate Prescott Valley would generate more than $3.6 million in total revenue for streets and road maintenance. The estimate includes $1.2 million from taxes on commercial and $2.4 million on residential. Ultimately, the money would be used as debt service for a bond on roadway projects.

“My stance is neutral,” Mayor Kell Palguta said. “I speak for the residents and for their voice to be heard on [improved] connectivity [with our roads]. … Let’s trust the voters. Let’s hear them.”

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said similar tax measures have been proposed to council four other times during his tenure, and none of them were approved. Proponents of a rental tax say it would accelerate construction of residential collector streets, bike paths and sidewalks.

If the town put a rental tax proposal as a standalone initiative on the November ballot, it could cost the town as much as $150,000. More than likely, however, such a proposal would be added to a runoff vote for seats on the Town Council in addition to national and statewide elections.

TOWN CONSIDERS SCREEN PROJECTION UPGRADES AT PV LIBRARY AUDITORIUM

If you’ve ever squinted at the three large projector screens at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium to try and read the content from presentations to Town Council, you aren’t alone.

Casey Danner of the town’s Information Technology department said at Town Council’s Feb. 20 study session that he and his colleagues are working on improving the viewing experience for the audience and town council members by proposing HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) upgrades for the projector system.

Town Council is likely to approve the high-definition viewing upgrades, which would include a “much clearer picture on big-screen projectors,” Danner said, by replacing the original 10-year-old VGA (Video Graphics Array) system.

New computer equipment doesn’t usually have a VGA option, Danner reports, which means special adapters are often required for presenters, resulting in average picture quality.

The proposed project also includes adding equipment that would allow the town’s Channel 56 camera system to downscale its signal to meet the channel’s needs, he said.

“The audio is the same, but the video is upgraded,” Danner added.

