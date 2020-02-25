OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 26
Prescott Unified looks to extend override as part of strategic plan

Prescott Unified marketing director Rebecca Horniman offers a presentation on district marketing strategies on Feb. 21, 2020. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 9:24 p.m.

When it comes to plotting out the right path to follow to reach a destination, one likely wants a map, or these days more likely a GPS device, to select the best route and be forewarned of any upcoming obstacles.

In the Prescott Unified School District, the district leadership team is in the fourth year of following its 10-year road map, or strategic plan, a guide it wants to reflect community values and efforts to assure this community’s children are prepared for the world beyond their primary educational years.

At the Governing Board retreat on Friday, Feb. 21, district leaders, board members and some community members spent several hours reviewing the different sections of the plan to review accomplishments, plans in progress as well as proposals for the future. The target goals are student achievement, culture, community and stakeholder relationships, enrollment and resource accountability.

One of the top goals for resources needed to fuel plans to address other areas is a plan to address the close of the 2015 override that enabled the district to increase salaries for all staff by 5.1 percent. This community-led move that accompanied a $15 million bond enabled the district to upgrade salary schedules that are viewed as a competitive tool for recruitment and retention.

The override fully funded those increases for five years, but over the next three years those dollars will diminish by close to $1 million, or about $330,000 a year.

District Superintendent Joe Howard and Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore intend to recommend the Governing Board consider asking voters to extend the override for another five years so that the district does not see a decrease in funds that might lead to personnel cuts and less dollars for future salary hikes. If the board agrees to seek an extension, a political action committee would market the idea to the community as school employees are limited by law on such advocacy efforts.

The PUSD override cost taxpayers $11 per $100,000 of assessed property value. If the Governing Board opts to seek an extension, Moore said that price would not go up but just be extended for another five years.

In general, district school leaders across the state hail the need for salary incentives. Even with the 20 x 2020 proposal that infused districts with additional money for teacher salaries in recent budgets, Arizona still lags behind neighboring states and the nation in teacher and educational staff pay.

To get the override on the November ballot, the board would have to make a decision in June.

Other strategic plan action steps:

• Enhance partnerships with local colleges and universities so as to place higher numbers of student teachers in classrooms.

• Create a capital plan for each school and launch an aggressive tax credit campaign to bring more dollars into the district.

• Track student entrance and exits to bolster enrollment data — state education funding formula is built around enrollment.

• Begin students early exploring their passions and aptitudes so as to help them with college and career preparation — efforts started with Naviance computer tool, college visits, growth mindset and “time traveling” exercises.

• Enable students to become partners in their academic success, utilizing their own data to set goals for improvement and enrichment.

• Offer teachers assistance and ability to differentiate instruction to meet unique needs of students.

• Tap into business community to offer authentic learning experiences, internships, for students.

• Encourage the community to participate in school events.

Howard was clear the strategic plan is a living document intended to chart accomplishments, work in progress and future goals. At the heart of it all is a focus on honoring the confidence of a community that each day entrusts its children to PUSD educators, he noted.

Taylor Hicks Elementary School Principal Kelsey Secor spoke with pride about how teachers evaluate data to offer programs that propel students forward.

Granite Mountain School Principal Teresa Bruso shared the benefits of character coaches and programs like “Capturing Kids Hearts” with “dramatically” improving student behavior and connections between teachers and students.

“Our edge is that we have a lot of opportunities,” said Prescott High senior Madison Jackson, the board’s student representative, of PUSD’s smorgasbord that includes a wide range of academic classes, clubs, athletics, visual and performing arts, and career education.

Jackson and board members appreciate the district’s efforts to better market and share those options.

As early as kindergarten, Madison said, PUSD students can “find things they can love.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

